Norwich City confirmed which players will depart the club at the end of their contracts this summer.

The Canaries announced on their official website that a number of players would not be returning for the next campaign.

This includes four first team players in Dimitris Giannoulis, Ben Gibson, Sam McCallum and Danny Batth.

David Wagner will also not be returning as manager, with Johannes Hoff Thorup expected to replace the German in the dugout at Carrow Road.

The Dane will be keen to make his mark on the club’s first team squad, with these departures set to open up some space for arrivals.

Here we use estimated figures from Capology to see how much the club is now saving that their wages are off the books…

How Norwich City’s departures impact wage bill

Gibson was the best paid player at Norwich last season, earning a weekly salary of £40,000.

The 31-year-old featured 35 times in the Championship last season, including 33 starts, and helped the team reach a sixth place finish in the table (all stats from Fbref).

In his four seasons at Carrow Road, Gibson made 113 appearances in the league, and was a regular presence in the side.

However, he is now set to be available as a free agent after the Canaries opted not to renew his contract.

His significant wages compared to the rest of the squad could have proven key to their decision to part ways with the defender.

Norwich City released list 2024 (estimated wages from Capology) Player Year signed Wage per week Ben Gibson 2021 £40,000 Dimitris Giannoulis 2021 £7,500 Sam McCallum 2020 £13,269 Danny Batth 2023 £10,000

Dimitris Giannoulis also played regularly in Wagner’s team last season, making 33 appearances in the Championship.

The Greek’s wages were also a more modest £7,500 per week, which puts him much further down the ranking of best paid players at the Norfolk outfit.

Sam McCallum wasn’t in the team as frequently, featuring 27 times, and only 16 of those appearances came as starts.

But he was paid £13,269-a-week, with Danny Batth earning £10,000 every week with only 16 appearances in the Championship to his name.

This makes for a total of £70,769-a-week saved by Norwich, or £3,679,988 for the upcoming year.

Weekly wage saved by Norwich City

The total saved by Norwich of £70,696 per week will be a big weight off the books, even though only four players have left the club.

While Gibson and Giannoulis were both a regular presence in the side, they are also players that the Canaries could look to upgrade on this summer.

The wages saved by their departures should allow them some wiggle room to bring an additional reasonably priced player to the squad without factoring in whatever transfer budget Norwich already have set aside, potentially another smart free agent like Ashley Barnes or Shane Duffy.

The Championship club will likely want to add a few players to their team along with the new manager, but it remains to be seen what kind of finances they will have available.

Being able to shave this money from the wage bill could mean saving enough to prevent a player sale of someone more important.

Money to add to the transfer budget can also be generated through player sales, with the likes of Josh Sargent and Jonathan Rowe both considered high-value assets.

But the new manager will also want to hold onto the team’s top talent as he will be targeting a promotion push next season.

These are all the factors Norwich will have to weigh up this summer as they look to maintain their competitiveness at the top of the Championship.