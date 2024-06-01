Highlights Bristol City failed to find consistency for a play-off push in 2023/24.

Funding from player sales last summer can strengthen the squad this window.

Releasing experienced players will save significant wage costs, as we explore here.

On the way to an eleventh-place finish, Bristol City showed glimpses of brilliance but failed to find the consistency needed to mount a play-off charge in 2023/24.

Last summer, the Robins were dealt a hammer blow as Alex Scott was signed by Bournemouth for £25 million. Liam Manning will hope to have these funds at his disposal in the upcoming transfer window.

If the club acts shrewdly in the transfer market and adds to a squad full of quality players, Bristol City will have the stamina to sustain their play-off ambitions throughout the marathon Championship season.

With academy graduates, Tommy Conway and Samuel Bell featuring regularly to great effect throughout the campaign, the future looks bright for the Robins.

But with young players coming through and space needed for new arrivals, Bristol City have cleared out the deadwood and made substantial savings on player wages in the process.

The club have confirmed their annual retained list, which highlights players who have been offered contracts for the new season alongside twelve that have been released by the club.

While the bulk of the footballers named on the list failed to break into the senior fold, five first team players with a combined 311 league appearances for the side were listed.

FLW takes a look at the estimated wage savings of every Bristol City first-team player released this summer, as per

Bristol City's released player wages Player Weekly Wage Annual Wage Duncan Idehen £962 £50,000 Harvey Wiles-Richards £1,154 £60,000 Andy King £7,500 £390,000 Andreas Weimann £22,500 £1,170,000 Matty James £27,500 £1,430,000 As per Capology estimates

Duncan Idehen

Once on the cusp of the Robins' first team, threatening to break into the starting side, Duncan Idehen struggled for opportunities during his four-year stay at Ashton Gate and only appeared twice for the senior team before his recent release.

The 21-year-old has featured eight times in the National League South this season. The defender accumulated these appearances during short spells on loan at Yeovil Town and Bath City.

With no realistic prospect of breaking back into the Bristol City team, Idehen’s release came as no surprise. The young defender will continue his search for first-team football elsewhere, with time on his side to chart a route back into the football league.

In cutting ties with the former Grimsby man, the Robins will no longer spend £962 per week on the players' wages.

Harvey Wiles-Richards

22-year-old goalkeeper Harvey Wiles-Richards has played a supporting role throughout his time at Bristol City.

The young shot-stopper joined the club after impressing on trial during the 2019-20 season and quickly became the Robins' second-choice goalkeeper behind Max O’Leary.

Wiles-Richards might feel hard done by reflecting on his time in Bristol. Unlike most back-up goalkeepers, former manager Nigel Pearson did not choose to start him in the team’s cup fixtures.

In search of time on the pitch, Wiles-Richards enjoyed successful loan spells away from Ashton Gate at Gloucester City and Weymouth. He has made a positive impression in the National League this season and will have professional clubs lower down the pyramid queuing up to secure his signing.

Remarkably, Wiles Richards has left Bristol City without making his first-team debut for the club. By releasing the player, the Robins will save £1,154 on his weekly wages.

Andy King

The most notable inclusion on this list so far, Andy King joined Bristol City in 2021 and featured across three seasons at the club.

Brought in by manager Pearson, whom he worked with during his time at Leicester City, King has been a reliable midfield option for the Robins during his stay in the South-West.

At the beginning of May, the 35-year-old announced his plan to retire at the end of this season, calling time on his stellar career in English football.

Across 17 years in the senior game, King won 50 international caps for Wales and featured in the team's historic run to the semi-final of the European Championships in 2016.

While he has been a reliable performer for the Robins, the tenacious midfielder will be remembered for his commitment to Leicester City.

During his time with the Foxes, he became the first and only player to win League One, Championship, and Premier League titles.

As he had left the Robins, King featured on Bristol City’s release list. Through his departure, the club will save £7,500 on weekly wages.

Andreas Weimann

Having spent the back end of this season on loan at West Brom, popular forward Andreas Weimann has left Bristol City without the chance to bid farewell.

The attacker spent five and a half years at Ashton Gate and racked up 216 appearances for the Robins.

Under Liam Manning, the 32-year-old was unable to force his way into the starting fold and opted to leave the club on a temporary deal in search of playing time.

Throughout his time at the club, Weimann has provided Bristol City with a consistent source of goals. He played a pivotal role in the club’s successful battle against relegation in the 2021-22 campaign and was rewarded for his effort that season with the Robins’ Player of the Year award.

Weimann will be remembered fondly by Bristol City fans. His release will save the club £22,500 on weekly wages.

Matty James

The final player on this list, Matty James, takes the top spot with the highest salary.

Since his arrival at Ashton Gate, James has been an excellent servant to Bristol City. Across three seasons at the club, the midfielder racked up 115 first-team appearances.

A former Premier League winner with Leicester City, the versatile ball-winner was re-united with Pearson as the manager brought in his old guard in 2021.

This season, he has featured regularly under Manning and will be hard to replace in the upcoming transfer window.

James would be a major coup for a League One club looking to add an experienced player to their ranks this summer.

Through his release, Bristol City will save £27,500 on the player’s weekly wages.