Wayne Rooney’s time as Plymouth Argyle manager came to an end in December with the club in danger of relegation to League One.

The 39-year-old’s time at Home Park only lasted a short while longer than his disastrous stint with Birmingham City.

The former England international managed just a total of 40 matches between the two clubs, with the Blues suffering the drop from the Championship that season.

His managerial career has not gone in the forward trajectory that his playing career did, with the ex-striker struggling since his departure from Derby County in 2022.

Here we take a look at Rooney’s net worth after his failed spells at Birmingham and Plymouth…

Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 25 5 6 14 20.00

Wayne Rooney’s net worth

Rooney earned his money through his playing career, starting out at Everton as a teenager before making a sensational move to Manchester United for a reported £26 million in 2004.

The 39-year-old enjoyed great success with the Red Devils, winning five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, three EFL Cups and a Champions League crown.

Rooney also achieved international acclaim, receiving 120 caps for England and competing in three World Cups and three European Championships.

The former Plymouth boss ultimately retired in 2021 after a stint back with Everton, as well as spells at DC United and Derby.

According to figures taken from Forbes, Rooney’s net worth is $27 (£20.8) million.

As recently as 2018, the forward was ranked 58th in the world for best paid athletes, which accounts for the majority of his net worth.

Rooney was also one of the best paid football players in the world during his time at Old Trafford, with the BBC claiming in 2014 that he was earning £300,000 per week after signing a new deal that ended speculation over his future with the club.

While his salary didn’t remain that high with moves away from Man United, he was still earning a solid wage up until his transition into coaching.

