The 2023/24 Championship campaign is edging closer to getting underway and there are a whole host of clubs who will be ambitious about what the new season could possibly hold.

Proving to be absolutely fantastic in League One last time out, and attempting to strengthen further during this summer transfer window, it will be no surprise if the level of expectation is high at Ipswich Town.

Kieran McKenna has rather rapidly earned a reputation for playing very exciting football and evidently, he has been getting the results at Portman Road early into his managerial career.

Possessing a squad full of talent and there being potential for McKenna to continue adding to his squad, it will be interesting to see how his options look when the summer window slams shut.

Whilst we wait for the new campaign to commence, here, we take a look at the estimated average weekly wage of the current squad at Ipswich Town and see how it compares to the rest of the division...

Note: All figures have been extracted from Capology and provides only a rough estimate!

What is the estimated average weekly wage of an Ipswich Town player in the 2023/24 squad?

Looking and considering only those in the current squad at Ipswich, the estimated average weekly wage stands at £5,674, which is a figure that is almost half of another club they were promoted with in Sheffield Wednesday.

When considering all players in the squad, this equates to a weekly playing staff bill of just over £150,000.

Taking this further and looking at an annual return, the aforementioned estimated average weekly wage equates to a yearly figure of just under £300,000 per player and the total annual bill stands at £8.26 million.

Looking at the estimated top three earners at the club, and it is a summer signing in George Hirst who leads the way, with the forward's estimated average weekly wage standing at £17,115.

Samy Morsy and Leif Davis make up spots two and three, with the duo's estimated average weekly wage being £12,308 and £9,423 respectively.

On the flip side of things, as per Capology's estimations, goalkeeper Nick Hayes sits at the bottom of the list (£769 per week), whilst Cameron Humphreys (£1,000 per week) and Greg Leigh (£2,308 per week) are just above the 24-year-old.

How does Ipswich Town's estimated average weekly wage compare to East Anglian rivals Norwich City?

Norwich City's playing squad is undergoing lots of changes during this summer transfer window, however, the Canaries' estimated average weekly wage is almost 2.5 times higher than Ipswich.

Of course, this is to be expected when considering that a lot of the current Norwich squad played for the Norfolk club in the Premier League a couple of seasons ago, whilst they are still receiving parachute payments that ensure that they do not need to rapidly sell assets to remain in financial control.

Interestingly, there are 10 Norwich players that have an estimated average weekly wage that is higher than the estimated top earner at Ipswich in Hirst.

Capology's estimations suggest that Norwich's annual payroll, taking into account just the playing staff, stands at £17,67 million, which works out to an average of £679,615 per player.