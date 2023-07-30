Highlights Carlos Corberan has only made one addition to the West Brom first team squad this summer, signing Jeremy Sarmiento on a season-long loan from Brighton.

West Brom's average player wage has decreased this season to £16,272 compared to £19,433 last season due to financial issues affecting their transfer activity.

Adam Reach is the highest earner at the club with a weekly wage of £40,000, followed by Daryl Dike with £32,308 per week. Several players earn between £20,000 to £30,000.

West Brom have not had the smoothest preparations for the upcoming Championship campaign.

Carlos Corberan has only added one fresh face to his first team squad so far this summer.

Jeremy Sarmiento has signed for the club from Brighton as part of a season-long loan agreement.

The Ecuador international made nine Premier League appearances last season, but has been unable to cement himself as a regular presence in Roberto de Zerbi’s first team plans.

Meanwhile, club captain Dara O’Shea was sold to Burnley in a £7 million deal.

The Irishman was a key part of the squad, but has earned a move to the Clarets following their promotion to the top flight.

What is the estimated weekly wage of the West Brom squad?

The Baggies will be aiming to compete for promotion themselves this campaign, but will be competing against a lot of other big clubs this year.

Here we look at the size of the West Brom wage bill, courtesy of estimated figures from Capology.

The average West Brom player is currently earning a weekly wage worth £16,272.

This is down compared to the previous term, in which Albion squad members were earning £19,433 a week on average.

Financial issues have caused West Brom to be unable to make many moves in the transfer market this summer, which will also have an impact on the wages they can offer to new recruits.

O’Shea was on a weekly wage worth £17,500, which accounts for a decent chunk of why the figure has dropped compared to last year.

The departures of Jake Livermore and Tom Rogic have also shed some money off the size of the overall wage bill.

That lack of signings has also had an obvious impact on the size of wage expenditure dropping as no fresh faces have come into the team on a big salary to make up for these other losses.

Who are the highest wage earners at West Brom?

Adam Reach is the club’s highest earner, with a wage worth £40,000 a week.

The midfielder is one of just two players at West Brom that earn more than £30,000 on a weekly basis.

Daryl Dike is the other, with a salary worth £32,308 per week.

Other high earners include the likes of Okay Yokuslu, Jed Wallace and Alex Mowatt.

Several players in the Albion squad have a salary between the £20,000 to £30,000 range.

However, West Brom will have a lot of decisions to make over the next year, with a number of players with contracts that expire in 2024.

That includes the likes of Mowatt, Cedric Kipre, Nathaniel Chalobah, Reach, Matt Phillips, Erik Pieters, Martin Kelly and David Button.

With just over a month left in the summer transfer window, there could yet be plenty of activity at the Hawthorns as the club looks to ease their financial situation.

Corberan will also be keen to bring in fresh faces in order to improve the team’s chances of earning promotion back to the Premier League.

But it is likely that sales will be needed first before anymore incomings arrive.