It is now just a matter of days until Watford kick off their 2022/23 campaign.

The Hornets take on Queens Park Rangers on the league's opening weekend, which should provide Valerien Ismael's side with a stern test in his first competitive match in charge.

It will also be interesting to see what line up the Hornets field for their clash against the R's.

It has been a busy summer at Vicarage Road in terms of departures, with the club undergoing a much-needed rebuild.

Indeed, there have been several departures, including stars Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, alongside more experienced names such as Tom Cleverley, Dan Gosling, Craig Cathcart and Christian Kabasele.

No doubt there is plenty more business to be done between now and the transfer deadline next month.

In the meantime, though, and given that there is still time between now and the new season getting underway, just out of curiosity, we've been taking a look at the estimated wages at several EFL clubs heading into the 2023/24 season using Capology data.

What is the average weekly wage at Watford FC?

Watford are one of the clubs we have chosen to look at in order to try and determine what the average wage could be at Vicarage Road.

Of course, clubs do not make salaries public knowledge. However, Capology makes estimates, and in some cases, verifies the numbers they use.

Mattie Pollock will be hoping to force his way into the Watford squad this season.

Once again, though, it must be stressed that these figures are estimates.

With that said, according to the Capology data currently available, the estimated average salary at Watford FC heading into the 2023/24 season is £547,000 gross per annum.

That translates to an average gross weekly wage of roughly £10, 519 per week.

Who is the highest earner at Watford FC?

According to Capology's data, the Hornets have offloaded a number of their highest earners this summer.

Indeed, as per Capology, Ismaila Sarr, Dan Gosling, and Christian Kabasele were all earning north of £30,000 per week at the club.

With those players now departed, Capology estimates that midfielder Imran Louza is the club's highest earning, netting a gross annual salary of £1,690,000.

That figure translates to a weekly gross salary of £32,500 for the Moroccan.

This means that Louza earns £21,981 gross per week more than the average salary at the club.

Who is the lowest earner at Watford FC?

Of course, with Louza being the highest earner, there also has to be a player earning the lowest wage at the club.

According to Capology's data, the club's lowest senior earner is Kwadwo Baah.

As per their data, Baah's gross annual salary is £50,000 per year.

Per week, this translates to a weekly gross earning of £962.

With Capology yet to update their salaries for some of the club's newest signings this summer, it will certainly be interesting to see how the average, highest and lowest salaries stack up at Watford FC in the coming months.