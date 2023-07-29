Swansea City will be looking to compete for promotion in the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

The Swans had a mixed 2022/23 campaign, as they started the season off poorly, but a run of momentum towards the end saw them have a glimmer of hope for the play-offs, but it wasn’t enough as they finished in 10th place.

From last season's end to this new campaign's beginning, there have been some significant changes at Swansea.

The Russell Martin era has now ended, and the club is moving forward with Michael Duff at the helm.

While on the pitch, there have been players who have left and new arrivals who have come through the door, with recognised forward Jerry Yates one of them.

What are Swansea City’s summer plans?

Duff will hope that Yates isn’t the only big-name arrival this summer, as he will be keen to strengthen a side that was within touching distance of the play-offs.

But the Swans’ summer has seen much of the focus be on their star player Joel Piroe. The forward has gathered attention from teams such as Leeds United, Leicester City, Southampton and Atalanta.

Duff will be keen to retain the 23-year-old, but with Yates’s arrival and the player only having 12 months of his contract left, he could be sold this summer.

Meaning Swansea may become more active in the window once Piroe’s situation is cleared up. Something that Duff is desperate for, as the club suffered pre-season disappointment as they were beaten by Bristol Rovers 2-0, and the manager claimed he needs five or six players through the door.

Fresh additions for Swansea will have an impact on the club’s wage bill and average player salary at the club but here, we have taken a look at the Swans’ estimated average weekly wage for a player in their 2023/24 squad.

What is the estimated average weekly wage of a Swansea City player in the 23/24 squad?

According to Capology, they have estimated that Swansea’s average weekly wage for a player in the 23/24 squad is £7,955, with the club paying £175,000 a week in wages.

On average, Capology also estimates that a player at the Welsh club is paid £413,636 a year, with Swansea spending £9,100,000 a year on wages.

Who is the highest earner at Swansea City in the 23/24 squad?

Swansea City’s highest weekly wage is £27,115, and that is for midfielder Olivier Ntcham, who has been at the club since August 2021 when he joined from Celtic on a free transfer.

The Swans have eight players who are either on £10,000 or above, and that includes Ntcham. Striker Joel Piroe, who has been Swansea’s best player in the last few seasons, is on a weekly wage of £11,923, which may surprise many fans.

What was the estimated average weekly wage of a Swansea City player in the 22/23 squad?

Last season, according to Capology, the estimated average weekly wage for a player at Swansea was higher than it is now.

The weekly wage was £8,572, with the club spending £222,885 on wages a week. While a player was averaging £445,769 a year at the football club, in a year, Swansea were spending £11,590,000, which is significantly more than it currently is.