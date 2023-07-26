Following what was a very impressive return to the Championship last time out, Sunderland will be eager to kick on and go even better when the new second tier campaign gets underway in just over a week.

Defying the odds to reach the play-off positions after they had won promotion to the division via the League One play-offs, they were edged out of the semi-finals by eventual winners Luton Town. However, they will have taken away lots of positives.

Adding four new players to the squad already, with all four of these arrivals between the ages of 17 and 20, Sunderland are continuing to keep a close eye on the market and could pounce should the right deal come about.

Now, ambition levels and expectations around The Stadium of Light will be high and it will be interesting to see how Tony Mowbray's side get on when the new season kicks off.

Sunderland start the new Championship season with a home game against newly-promoted Ipswich Town, with the Tractor Boys being a side who are capable of hitting the heights the Wearside club hit upon their return to the division.

Whilst we wait to see how the new season begins for the Black Cats, here, we take a look at the estimated average wage of the 2023/24 Sunderland squad as it stands...

Note: All figures are estimates that are generated via Capology.com.

What is the estimated average weekly wage at Sunderland AFC?

As detailed in Capology's estimations of Sunderland player's weekly wage, the figure stands at £5,040 per player, with there certainly being lots of variation from the highest earner to the lowest.

Perhaps the low average age of the squad contributes to Sunderland having one of the smallest estimated average weekly wage figures in the division.

There are four players that are estimated to be earning a weekly wage that is five figures, with those players being Jack Clarke, Daniel Ballard, Danny Batth and Dennis Cirkin, and naturally, all of those individuals have penned down deals at The Stadium of Light over the last 12 months or so.

The estimated average weekly payroll, when solely considering playing staff, sits at £136,077, whilst extending it all to an annual return, the estimated average salary for a player at Sunderland is £262,074.

Again, when taking this on an individual basis and looking at it from a playing staff perspective, the annual figure stands at just over £7m.

How does Sunderland's estimated average weekly wage compare to neighbours Middlesbrough?​​​​​

Middlesbrough, like Sunderland, will be vying for promotion this season and when looking at the estimated average weekly wage differences, it makes for quite interesting reading.

As per Capology's estimations, Middlesbrough's average weekly wage stands at £8,232, which gives them an estimated weekly wage, as a collective, of £214,038.

When turning the attention to annual returns, Boro's estimated yearly salary per player is £428,077 and their estimated annual payroll for playing staff is £11.13 million.

Fascinatingly enough, Middlesbrough and Sunderland do not come anywhere near any of the three relegated clubs, with Leicester City's estimated weekly wage standing at a staggering £48,000, whilst Southampton and Leeds United are also in the £30,000s.