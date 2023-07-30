Highlights Sheffield Wednesday secured promotion to the Championship after two years in League One, with a dramatic play-off win against Barnsley.

The club has seen changes in management, with former Watford manager Xisco Munoz taking over from Darren Moore this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday's average player wage is estimated to be £10,968 per week, with the club paying a total of £186,462 per week in wages. Club captain Barry Bannan is the highest earner at a reported £24,038 per week.

The 2022/23 campaign was a memorable one for Sheffield Wednesday as they secured a return to the Championship in dramatic circumstances via the League One play-offs.

The Owls returned to England’s second tier after two years in League One, beating fellow South Yorkshire outfit Barnsley 1-0 in the play-off final.

Josh Windass' dramatic last minute winner against Barnsley after extra time at Wembley was enough to gain promotion.

Wednesday had accrued 96 points during the regular league season, narrowly missing out on automatic promotion to Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle.

However, in spite of that, Darren Moore and the club have parted ways this summer, with former Watford manager Xisco Munoz taking the reins at Hillsborough.

Multiple incomings will be needed to ensure survival in the second tier for Wednesday, such is the step-up in quality between League One and the Championship.

They have so far not backed Munoz heavily in the market, and signed just two senior players this summer, with Reece James coming in on a permanent basis from Blackpool and Juan Delgado from Pacos de Ferreira.

Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ben Heneghan, Jack Hunt, David Stockdale, and Will Trueman all departed the club, too. The Owls have plenty to do before the end of the transfer window, and the season starts next weekend in the Championship.

Wednesday are the opening game of the EFL campaign, with a tricky away trip to Southampton as their first game of the Championship season on Friday 4th August.

Munoz won't just want more new faces in the door, but will require it, too. However, he will fundamentally be judged and defined when the campaign gets underway, which starts with that daunting trip to the south coast.

As anticipation builds ahead of the game, we have looked at the estimated average wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player for the 2023/24 campaign.

What is the estimated average wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player?

According to Capology, Sheffield Wednesday's average player wage is £10,968 per week, with the club paying £186,462 per week in wages.

On average a player is paid £570,353 per year and the club pays a total of £9,696,000 annually, according to Capology's estimates.

The Owls' highest individual earner is on £24,038 per week, and that is club captain Barry Bannan, who has been at the club for the last eight years.

Wednesday have six players who reportedly earn in excess of £15,000 per week: Bannan, Michael Smith, Will Vaulks, Michael Ihiekwe, Callum Paterson, and Josh Windass.

However, it must be noted that the figures do not include some of their new signings and youth players. For example, the weekly wage of Juan Delgado is not included. The numbers may not be entirely accurate, too.

The outgoings have not all been replaced yet, either, so the numbers are subject to change before the end of the transfer window.

Naturally, when a team is promoted, it is likely they will see a decent rise in their wage bill next season, given the incomings. They are recruiting players that they will hope keeps them in the division next season, and the wage bill may reflect that as it will cost more than most signings in League One to do so.