Queens Park Rangers had a very disappointing campaign in 2022/23.

Indeed, the club went through three bosses on their way to narrowly avoiding relegation to League One.

Ahead of the new campaign, Gareth Ainsworth remains in charge, and with a full pre-season and summer transfer window, will be hoping to see big improvements on the pitch when action gets underway in August.

So far this summer, there have been five new arrivals at Loftus Road.

Those include experienced goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, and some further free agent transfers in Morgan Fox and Paul Smyth.

It would be negligent not to mention one or two notable outgoings, though, namely goalkeeper Seny Dieng, who has linked up with Middlesbrough.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the R's line up with their new transfers when they kick off their campaign in just a matter of days.

That Championship opener should provide the club with a stern test, too.

Ainsworth and his men will make the short trip to Hertfordshire and Vicarage Road to take on Valerien Ismael's Watford on August 5th in what should be a hard-fought encounter.

Given that there is still some time between now and the new campaign, though, just for fun, we thought we'd take a look at the estimated wages at several EFL clubs using Capology data.

What is the average weekly wage at Queens Park Rangers?

QPR are one of the clubs we have chosen to look at in order to try and determine what the average wage is at Loftus Road.

Of course, clubs do not make salaries public knowledge. However, Capology makes estimates, and in some cases, verifies the numbers they use.

Once again, though, it must be stressed that these figures are estimates.

With that being said, according to Capology data, the average annual salary among the 16 players on their QPR database is approximately £410,000 per week, gross.

In terms of weekly salary, this translates to £7,884 gross per week.

Who is the highest earner at Queens Park Rangers?

Of course, there is a huge range in salaries from the highest earner to the club's lowest earner.

According to Capology, the highest earner at Loftus Road is Scottish centre-forward Lyndon Dykes.

According to their data, Dykes earns a cool annual salary of £936,000 gross.

Per week, that means Dykes earns a gross salary of £18,000 per week.

Per week, that means that Dykes earns £10,116 per week more than the average weekly salary at QPR.

Who is the lowest earner at Queens Park Rangers?

Out of the players Capology have data for, the lowest earner currently in the senior squad at QPR is Joe Walsh.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper has never made a senior appearance for the R's, which perhaps explains his relatively modest earnings compared to the rest of the squad.

Walsh still earns a significant amount, though, netting a gross yearly salary of £60,000 according to Capology.

Per week, that means Walsh earns a gross weekly figure of £1,154.

This means that Walsh earns £6,730 gross per week less than the average weekly QPR salary.