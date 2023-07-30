Highlights Preston North End fell away from the top six last season, finishing 12th in the Championship after a five-game winless streak.

Manager Ryan Lowe has made several signings this summer, but loanees have returned to their parent clubs and some players have left the club.

The average weekly wage of a Preston North End player is estimated to be £5,931, with goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and defenders Greg Cunningham and Calvin Ramsey being the highest earners at £15,000 per week.

Preston North End are continuing their preparations for the new Championship season.

The Lilywhites enjoyed an excellent second half of the season as they emerged as play-off contenders, but five games without a win at the end of the campaign saw them fall away from the top six, eventually finishing 12th in the table.

Preston North End transfer business so far

Ryan Lowe will be hoping his side can continue their progression next season and he has been active in the market this summer, bringing in Mads Frøkjær-Jensen from Odense, Duane Holmes from Huddersfield Town, Will Keane from Wigan Athletic and Layton Stewart from Liverpool, while he has also signed Calvin Ramsey on loan from the Reds.

However, loanees Troy Parrott, Alvaro Fernandez, Tom Cannon and Liam Delap have returned to their parent clubs, while Daniel Johnson, Josh Onomah and Matthew Olosunde were among those to leave Deepdale at the end of their contracts.

Lowe will be keen to bring in further new additions this summer and they are interested in bringing Everton striker Cannon back to the club, but with Birmingham City, Stoke City, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday also battling for the 20-year-old, it remains to be seen whether the Lilywhites can compete financially with some of their Championship rivals.

Preston get their season underway with a trip to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday 5th August and as the countdown to the new campaign continues, we looked at how much a North End player earns on average per week.

What is the estimated average weekly wage of Preston North End player?

According to Capology, the average weekly wage of a Lilywhites player is £5,931, although it is important to stress that this is an estimate and has not been verified.

North End's joint-highest earners are goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and defenders Greg Cunningham and Calvin Ramsey, with the trio being paid £15,000 a week, but it is likely that Ramsey's parent club Liverpool will be contributing towards his salary.

Woodman certainly repaid the club's investment in him last season as he kept 17 clean sheets in 49 appearances in all competitions.

The 26-year-old was voted as the Lilywhites' Player of the Year and his performances have not gone unnoticed, with Scottish Premiership side Rangers said to be interested.

Lowe joked in March that it would take £20 million to convince the club to sell Woodman and, while he is unlikely to command that type of figure, if he does depart this summer, North End will receive a significant fee for his services.

Cunningham made 24 appearances in all competitions last season and he signed a new short-term deal at Deepdale this summer.

The Lilywhites' weekly payroll is £166,077, which is likely to be considerably lower than many of their fellow Championship sides, particularly those who have just come down from the Premier League.

Lowe has done a commendable job to build a side capable of challenging for the play-offs on a modest budget and, after missing out last season, he will be hoping this can be the year his side reach the top six, although it will be tough in what is likely to be an incredibly competitive division.