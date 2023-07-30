Highlights Norwich City's return to the Championship was disappointing as they finished in 13th place, failing to meet the expectations associated with the club.

Norwich City's return to the Championship for the 2022/23 campaign was marred by instability and disappointment as the Canaries failed to meet the expectations that they are synonymous with at second-tier level.

A proverbial yo-yo outfit owing to their frequent bouncing between English football's top two leagues, Norwich found themselves unable to mount anything resembling a typical promotion bid as they conclusively finished in 13th position.

And, having started the season under the tuition of Dean Smith, who guided Aston Villa back to the big time in 2019, they ended up finishing the term with David Wagner, a promotion taster himself.

Wagner orchestrated one of the Championship's most unlikely triumphs as he took Huddersfield Town to a plucky Premier League promotion through the play-offs five years ago, and he will be fighting tooth and nail to revitalize his credentials and dictate a similar impact in Norfolk next term.

While at Huddersfield, he was restricted to a minimal budget, and although the financial purse-strings may not be quite so tight at Carrow Road, the club have had to continue to cut-back over the summer, having not achieved promotion at the first time of asking.

Player sales have been sanctioned and may well continue to be and, barring the recent arrival of Swiss international Christian Fassnacht, they have navigated the free agent market to bring in Ashley Barnes, Jack Stacey and Shane Duffy from the top-flight.

Therefore, it appears fitting to analyze their salary structure and evaluate how much each member of Norwich's 2023/24 squad takes home.

Naturally, clubs do not disclose such information in the public domain, so instead, all data will be sourced from Capology.

However, it is worth noting that all numerics from the site are estimates as opposed to official, and while some of their figures are verified, others are not, and the wage data for Norwich's new signings is not available on the site either, so they will not yet account for the financial averages that are displayed here.

But, that said, let's take a look at Norwich's average salaries according to the data provided.

How much is the average player's salary at Norwich City?

As per Capology, the average weekly wage of a Norwich player within the 2023/24 squad is £679,615.

On average, a Norwich player will take home £13,070 per week.

This means that, as things stand, Norwich will be paying £17,670,000 across the year on player salaries, although that figure is subject to change when the estimated wages of their new arrivals are revealed, and further incomings and outgoings occur.

Capology also states that Norwich's top earner is Ben Gibson, who is on a reported £40,000 weekly salary and earns an eye-watering £2,080,000 on a yearly basis.

On the other hand, according to Capology, the club's lowest earner is young shot-stopper Daniel Barden, who spent the second-half of last season on loan with National League side Maidstone and collects a much more modest pay packet of £3,000 per week, equating to £156,000 annually.

Which players at Norwich City deserve a pay rise?

All things considered, the majority of Norwich's squad are bringing home good, significant sums of money, and it is hard to contest that too many of their players are deserving of a pay rise given how they fared last term.

But one player who is, and one player who was a rare beacon of light in an otherwise frustrating year, is Josh Sargent.

The versatile forward was his side's top scorer last season with 13 strikes to his name and it may come as a shock to some supporters to find that he only earns an estimated £12,115 weekly, which translates to £630,000 across the year.

Given that he was signed when Norwich were in the Premier League too, you would naturally expect Sargent to be on a bit more, and that feeling is provoked even further when the contrast in performances and appearances between himself and top-earner Gibson is evaluated.