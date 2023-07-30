Highlights Millwall's average weekly player wage for the upcoming season is estimated at £6,456, with a total weekly payroll of £129,115.

The highest earner in the squad is Zian Flemming, who earns £15,000 per week and has attracted transfer interest.

Other high earners in the squad include George Saville, Jake Cooper, and Andreas Voglsammer, all earning over £10,000 per week. The club will need to make decisions on players with expiring contracts to avoid losing them as free agents.

Millwall suffered a disappointing end to the previous Championship campaign.

The Lions came very close to reaching the play-offs, but fell just short with a final day defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Gary Rowett’s side will be aiming to go one step further in their promotion ambition over the next year.

The new season gets underway next month, with Middlesbrough first up for the London club on 5 August.

The club has used the summer transfer window to make improvements to the squad in the meantime.

What is the average weekly wage of a Millwall player?

Millwall have signed the likes of Casper de Norre, Kevin Nisbet, Joe Bryan and Wes Harding with five weeks still remaining in the player trading period.

Here we look at the Millwall wage bill for the upcoming season, with estimated figures taken from Capology.

The average weekly wage of a Millwall player for the upcoming season comes to an estimated £6,456.

The weekly payroll comes to a total £129,115, which is down on the previous campaign.

The figures from Capology do not include the new signings that have arrived at the Den, so that number will increase between now and the end of the window.

The highest earner in the squad is Zian Flemming, who has also been the subject of intense transfer speculation.

The Dutchman earns a weekly wage worth £15,000, with a contract that runs until the summer of 2025.

With just two years remaining on his contract, the Lions will be hoping to secure his long-term future with a new deal, or else they will have to consider cashing-in on his value.

However, it is likely that will come with a big increase in his wages.

It has been reported that Millwall are hoping to earn £13 million in any possible sale of the attacker this summer.

Burnley are weighing up a fifth offer having already had four bids rejected for the Millwall talisman.

Who are the other high earners in the Millwall squad?

Other high earners in the Millwall squad this season will be George Saville, Jake Cooper and Andreas Voglsammer.

The trio all earn more than £10,000 a week, earning £11,923, £11,538 and £11,000 respectively.

Duncan Watmore and Ryan Leonard also earn a salary worth eight-figures a week, receiving £10,000.

The London club has a number of players who have expiring contracts within the next year, which will also require decisions over their future.

Cooper, Saville, Harding, Voglsammer and Leonard will all need new deals if they are to remain at the club beyond this term.

That will likely require wage increases in order to convince them to remain at the Den, otherwise the club risks losing them as free agents in the summer of 2024.

It remains to be seen what kind of impact that could have on the Millwall wage structure, which is among the lower end in the division.

To compare, the average weekly wage of the relegated trio of Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton amounts to £48,180, £30,606 and £33,427, highlighting the gap in resources between the clubs.