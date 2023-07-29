Middlesbrough are on a bounce back mission in the upcoming 2023-24 season as they look to get over the disappointment of the Championship play-off semi-finals in May.

Boro were hot favourites to beat Coventry City and then either Luton Town or Sunderland to try and win back their place in the Premier League, but they crashed out against the Sky Blues, losing 1-0 over two legs against Mark Robins' side - meaning they will spend a seventh-straight season in the second tier of English football.

Last season, Boro added a number of loan players that would have cost a pretty penny when it came to covering wages, such as Cameron Archer, Rodrigo Muniz, Zack Steffen and Alex Mowatt, along with the perhaps cheaper Ryan Giles and Aaron Ramsey.

All of those wages have now come off the books though, as well as lesser-seen players such as Grant Hall and Darnell Fisher, and this summer has seen an influx of younger talent arrive on permanent deals that will be on nowhere near as much as some of the top earners at the Riverside Stadium.

Morgan Rogers, Rav van den Berg, Sam Silvera and Alex Gilbert are all promising signings for the present and also the future, whilst Seny Dieng is the only real significant senior capture so far from QPR.

What has that done to the wage bill though at Boro? Let's take a look?

What is the estimated average weekly wage of a Middlesbrough player?

According to Capology, who ESTIMATE the salaries that players earn at clubs, the average weekly wage at Middlesbrough is said to be £8,232.

That is not taking into account any of the new signings' salaries though, although all bar Dieng's are likely to not be significant enough to raise the average up by too much.

There may be some outliers though in the numbers - for example, Dael Fry has just signed a new contract with the club and is estimated to have been on £5,577 per week before that, similarly Anfernee Dijksteel signed for a seven-figure fee from Charlton but is only estimated to earn £5,962 per week.

Other players in the four-figure earnings per week band are estimated to be the likes of Isaiah Jones and Hayden Hackney - both of whom are regular first-teamers under Michael Carrick at the Riverside Stadium.

Who is the estimated top earner at Middlesbrough?

According to Capology, the estimated joint top earner at Boro right now going into the 2023-24 season is Martin Payero.

The Argentine midfielder was signed two years ago from Banfield, but he failed to really settle in England in his debut year whilst also struggling with some injuries, and last July was loaned back to Argentina with Boca Juniors for a year.

Boca did not take up the option to sign Payero on a permanent basis this summer though, and now Carrick has re-integrated the 24-year-old back into his squad and he could end up still proving he is worth the estimated £25,000 per week he is claimed to be on.

Also reportedly on £25,000 per week is veteran midfielder Jonny Howson, who has been a regular for Boro for a number of years since signing in 2017 for £6 million, so that is also a believable number for him to be on.

Other players who are estimated to be just under Payero and Howson's wage are Chuba Akpom, who is estimated to be on £22,500 per week and Paddy McNair on £20,000.