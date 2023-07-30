Despite being a pretty big spender in terms of transfer fees and wages last season and for years before that, Leicester City proved that money can't always buy you success - or your Premier League status.

The Foxes suffered from the drop to the Championship just seven years after winning the Premier League title and that was despite having talents such as James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans and many others in their starting 11 over the course of the season.

Shipping 68 goals though in 38 matches did not help and City ended up being relegated - leaving the hierarchy with a big wage bill to sort out.

Maddison, Barnes and Tielemans have all left whilst other senior players such as Caglar Soyuncu, Ayoze Perez and Daniel Amartey have also departed, which will mean that the wage bill is significantly lower than what it once was.

Who is estimated to be the highest earner at Leicester City?

Whilst this is only an estimate, Capology believe veteran former England international striker Jamie Vardy to be the highest earner still at the King Power Stadium.

Vardy has been at the Foxes for 11 years now since his move from Fleetwood Town and signed his last contract extension in August 2022.

The 36-year-old is estimated to be on around £140,000 a week at City, although that may not factor in any potential wage reduction he could have had if there was a wage drop clause in his contract due to relegation.

What is the estimated average weekly wage of a Leicester City player?

Again, this is only an estimate, but Capology have the average weekly wage of a Leicester City player going into the 2023-24 season at £48,180.

These numbers though could be potentially skewed as Jonny Evans is still listed as a Foxes player on £100,000 a week despite his contract running out in June, whilst the wages of new arrivals Conor Coady and Harry Winks have not yet been factored in.

It is estimated that the likes of Ricardo Pereira, Boubakary Soumare and Kelechi Iheanacho are big earners on around the £80,000 per week mark, with Patson Daka, Wilfred Ndidi and Dennis Praet following them on £75,000 a week.

Most of Leicester's first-teamers are estimated to be on at least £50,000 or more, although there are several that fall beneath that line, including Marc Albrighton, Danny Ward and January signing Harry Souttar from Stoke City - the latter thought to be earning around £40,000 a week.

Players as James Justin, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Daniel Iversen are estimated to be on the lower end of the scale to bring the average down, and you'd expect the average weekly wage to continue to go down as more big earners are shipped out to other clubs.

The kind of signings that Enzo Maresca is trying to make means that players will not be arriving on massive money, although Winks and Coady will be getting significant wages for Championship level because of their experience.

But individuals like Mads Hermansen, who are still unproven and have come in for £5 million, will require less salaries and should bring the overall wage bill and the average salary downwards.