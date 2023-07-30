Highlights Huddersfield Town's average weekly wage is estimated to be £6,037, with striker Danny Ward as the highest earner at £22,500 a week.

Captain Jonathan Hogg is the second-highest earner at £18,462 a week, followed by winger Connor Mahoney at £17,115 a week.

The club's weekly payroll is approximately £181,115, lower than many of their Championship rivals, but manager Neil Warnock aims to defy the odds with limited financial resources.

Huddersfield Town are continuing their preparations for the new Championship season.

The Terriers avoided relegation last season after a turbulent campaign which saw the dismissals of Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham, with Neil Warnock leading the club to safety after his appointment in February.

Warnock won seven and drew four of his 16 games in charge to secure Town's second tier status and the 74-year-old has agreed a new one-year contract to remain at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Terriers have made just one new addition this summer, with goalkeeper Chris Maxwell joining from Blackpool, but there have been a number of departures, with the likes of Rolando Aarons, Romoney Critchlow, Matty Daly, Danny Grant, Florian Kamberi, Ryan Schofield, Duane Holmes, Will Boyle, Etienne Camara and Nicholas Bilokapic leaving the club.

Warnock will no doubt be hoping to add to his squad before the closure of the transfer window and it remains to be seen whether he will be provided with funds by new owner Kevin M. Nagle.

Town get their season underway with a trip to face newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on Saturday 5th August and as the countdown to the new campaign continues, we looked at how much a Terriers player is earning per week on average.

What is estimated the average weekly wage of a Huddersfield Town player?

According to Capology, the average weekly wage of a Huddersfield player is £6,037, although it is important to stress that this is an estimate and has not been verified.

The Terriers' highest earner is striker Danny Ward, who signed a new two-year deal at the club this summer, with the 32-year-old receiving £22,500 a week.

After scoring 14 goals to help the Terriers to the play-off final under Carlos Corberan in the 2021-22 season, Ward endured an underwhelming campaign last term, scoring just five goals and providing four assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

But Ward's all-round game is crucial for Town and despite interest from former club Bolton Wanderers, he committed his future to the club and will lead the line once again next season.

Captain Jonathan Hogg is the second-highest earner on £18,462 a week, followed by winger Connor Mahoney, who earns £17,115 a week.

The Terriers may look to get Mahoney off the wage bill this summer as he is unlikely to have a future at the club.

Mahoney, who signed for Town from Millwall last summer, made just 10 appearances in all competitions last season and he was not included in the matchday squad at all under Warnock, so if he is not part of the manager's plans, he could be moved on to free up wages for new additions.

Another of the highest earners, Jordan Rhodes, is also facing an uncertain future after making just four appearances following Warnock's arrival and he has been linked with League One side Derby County.

The Terriers' weekly payroll is estimated at £181,115 and although it is still considerable, it will likely be a lot lower than many of their Championship rivals, particularly those who have just been relegated from the Premier League.

After completing a remarkable turnaround to guide the club to safety last season, Warnock will be once again looking to defy the odds with modest financial resources in the upcoming campaign.