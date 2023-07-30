Highlights Coventry City defied expectations in the 2022/23 season, coming close to Premier League promotion.

Top scorer Viktor Gyokeres has left for Sporting CP, and there are rumours about Gus Hamer's future.

According to Capology data, Coventry City's average weekly wage is estimated at £5,609, with Callum O'Hare and Kasey Palmer as the highest earners.

Coventry City defied expectations once again in 2022/23, reaching the Championship play-off final and coming within a penalty shootout of Premier League football.

It truly was a remarkable effort from Mark Robins and the Sky Blues, who will no doubt be looking to go again in 2023/24.

That certainly will not be easy, though.

Top scorer Viktor Gyokeres has already made a big money move to Sporting CP in Portugal, and rumours continue to surround Gus Hamer's future at the club, given he has just one year remaining on his current deal.

That said, the Sky Blues have made some smart transfers of their own when it comes to incomings.

Ellis Simms has arrived from Everton on a permanent deal, for example, whilst Jay Dasilva and Joel Latibueaudiere have been snapped up on free transfers.

What is the average weekly wage at Coventry City?

Given that there is still some time between now and the new campaign, though, just for fun, we thought we'd take a look at the estimated wages at several EFL clubs using Capology data.

Coventry City are one of the clubs we have chosen to look at in order to try and determine what the average wage is at the CBS Arena.

Of course, clubs do not make salaries public knowledge. However, Capology makes estimates, and in some cases, verifies the numbers they use.

Once again, though, it must be stressed that these figures are estimates.

With that said, according to the Capology data currently available, the estimated average salary at Coventry City heading into the 2023/24 season is £291,714 gross per year.

That translates to an average gross weekly wage of £5, 609 per week.

Who is Coventry City's highest earner?

According to Capology's data, Coventry City have two players that earn the highest salary at the club.

These players are Callum O'Hare and Kasey Palmer, according to their data.

Callum O'Hare is the joint highest earner at Coventry according to Capology's available data.

Capology estimates that both of these players earn a gross yearly salary of £520,000.

That translates to a gross weekly salary of £10,000.

That means that Coventry City's highest earners earn £4,391 more per week than the average club wage.

Who earns the least at Coventry City?

According to Capology data, there is one senior player that earns less than the rest of his teammates.

That player, according to their data, is Josh Eccles.

Josh Eccles is the lowest senior earner at Coventry according to Capology's available data.

Capology estimates that Eccles earns a gross yearly salary of £130,000.

This translates to a gross weekly salary of £2,500.

This means that Eccles earns £3109 per week less than the average wage at Coventry City.

When does Coventry City's 2023/24 campaign get underway?

With the wage issue looked at, we can now turn our attention to the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

It should be a cracking opening fixture with plenty of bite, too, with Coventry City taking on recently relegated Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on August 6th.

Coventry kick off their campaign at the King Power Stadium vs Leicester City.

No doubt it will provide both the Sky Blues and the Foxes a stern test on the opening weekend.

Coventry City's first home match of the 2023/24 Championship campaign is set to take place on August 12th when the Sky Blues host Middlesbrough at the CBS Arena.