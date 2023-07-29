Cardiff City have made significant squad changes over the summer in a bid to show their backing of new boss Erol Bulut and attempt to achieve a much-improved league finish next season.

The Bluebirds have spent the last two Championship campaigns dangerously close to the relegation zone, having also burned through four permanent managers within that time as well.

Sabri Lamouchi just about steadied the ship in South Wales last year and secured survival at the end of last season by the skin of the club's teeth in 21st place, but it was to be a short-lived stint at the helm, as he was swiftly replaced by Bulut.

The 48-year-old is taking his first role in the EFL, having most recently been manager of Turkish side Gaziantep FK. He has also taken charge of Turkish giants Fenerbahce in his managerial career as well.

Cardiff have so far backed Bulut with five senior additions this summer in what their fans will hope is the beginning of a new era. Dimitros Goutas has arrived from Sivasspor on a free transfer, as has Yakou Meite from relegated Reading.

Ike Ugbo has arrived on loan from French side Troyes, and Karlan Grant has also joined the Bluebirds on a temporary basis on loan from Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion.

The star signing is former Arsenal player Aaron Ramsey, who has returned to South Wales on a two-year contract. The 32-year-old last played for Cardiff in 2011 during a short loan stint, but left the Welsh capital permanently for the Gunners back in 2008.

A signing like that is enough to get the fans excited again, and while there are, of course, many indicators towards the possibility of the new manager proving to also be a hit for Cardiff, he will fundamentally be judged and defined when the campaign gets underway, which starts with a daunting trip to Elland Road on Sunday 6th August to face recently relegated Leeds United.

As excitement builds ahead of the game, we have looked at the estimated average wage of a Cardiff City player for the 2023/24 campaign.

What is the estimated average wage of a Cardiff City player?

According to Capology, Cardiff City's average player wage is £8,824 per week, with the club paying £255,885 per week in wages.

On average a player is paid £458,828 per year and the club pays a total of £13,306,000

annually, according to Capology's estimates.

Cardiff City's highest individual earner is on £24,423 per week, and that is club captain Joe Ralls, who has been at the club for 13 years.

The Bluebirds have six players who reportedly earn in excess of £15,000 per week: Ralls, Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant, Mahlon Romeo, Ike Ugbo, and Andy Rinomhota.

However, it must be noted that the figures do not include some of their new signings and youth players. The weekly wages of Eli King, Kieron Evans, Meite, Goutas, and Ramsey are all unknown yet.

Ramsey, in particular, is likely to be amongst the club's higher earners for the coming season, havig played recently for French top-flight side OGC Nice, and Juventus and Arsenal prior to that as well.

Cardiff will likely see a decent rise in their wage bill next season, given the incomings. They are recruiting players that they will hope pushes them much higher up the table next season, and the wage bill may reflect that.