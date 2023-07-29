Nigel Pearson has made it no secret that a large part of the rebuilding job he has done at Bristol City since his appointment in February 2021 has been trying to cut the sizeable wage bill in order to stay within Financial Fair Play guidelines.

The Championship club, under former CEO Mark Ashton, was happy to splash the cash and hand out big contracts in the pursuit of promotion under Lee Johnson but the Robins fell short and have been dealing with the consequences since.

"It’s been hard to make progress," Pearson told the Daily Mail back in February. "Sometimes, it’s been like swimming against the current while wearing a lead jacket. But we are making progress."

Now, there is newfound positivity ahead of the 2023/24 campaign when the feeling among large swathes of the Ashton Gate faithful is quiet optimism. A feeling that perhaps, should Alex Scott stick around or the club invest the sizeable fee it will take to prize him away well, this could be their year - despite the fact many consider the Championship field as competitive now as it has been for some time.

With the start of the season approaching we've taken a look at the club's current wage bill with the help of Capology.

It's important to stress that while Capology offers us insight into the club's wage bill, it is not 100% accurate. The salaries of summer 2023 signings are unavailable while many of the other players are only estimates.

What is the average weekly wage of at Bristol City in 2023/24?

The average wage per player at City for the 2023/24 season is £8,339 per week.

That is the lowest it has been since 2018/19 - down from £10,308 per week in 2022/23, from £10,466 per week in 2021/22, from £10,034 in 2020/21, and £10,373 in 2019/20.

The Robins' current average wage per player is slightly lower than Severnside rivals Cardiff City (£8,824 per week) - though Capology is yet to take into account what new signings, such as Aaron Ramsey, are being paid.

Unsurprisingly, it's also significantly lower than the three teams relegated from the Premier League - Leeds United (£30,606 per week), Leicester City (£48,180 per week), and Southampton (£33,427 per week) - which speaks to just how tough mounting a promotion challenge is for clubs like City.

Who is the highest earner at Bristol City in 2023/24?

Midfielder Matty James is the highest earner at the club on £27,500 per week, according to Capology.

31-year-old has bags of experience, is a real leader, and has played at the highest level so it's no real surprise to see him at the top of the list.

Capology also have Nahki Wells on £27,500 per week, which is what he was on last term as well, but Pearson revealed that when the striker signed his extension in December 2022 that he had taken a pay-cut.

Bristol City's highest earners

The only other player at the South West club that earns more than £20,000 per week is club captain and forward Andi Weimann, who is on £22,500 per week.

Centre-back Rob Atkinson (£15,000 per week), utility man Kai Naismith (£15,000 per week), forward Harry Cornick (£15,000 per week), and midfielder Joe Williams (£11,538 per week) are among the other higher earners.

The weekly salaries of new signings such as Rob Dickie, Jason Knight, Ross McCrorie, and Haydon Roberts have not yet been published.