Blackburn Rovers will be looking to fight for promotion to the Premier League once again in the 2023/24 season.

Rovers have established themselves as a top-half team in the Championship in recent seasons, and they will hope to do the same again this season.

The club gets their campaign underway on August 5th when they welcome West Bromwich Albion to Ewood Park.

The club was somewhat active in the transfer market and had pre-season underway when it emerged that Jon Dahl Tomasson’s future was in doubt.

There has been lots of talk about what may or may not happen with the Blackburn manager, but the Lancashire club will be hopeful the Dane stays and continues his fine work so far.

What are Blackburn Rovers’ summer transfer plans?

Due to the announcement of the club’s budget being cut by 20%, it has thrown the club’s plans in the transfer market into doubt.

It has been said that the club had deals agreed for players to come in on loan, but they have now been put on hold, while Blackburn had also lined up a deal for an experienced defender.

It has already been placed on record by the club’s director of football Greg Broughton that Blackburn were keen to add a new defender to their ranks, after Daniel Ayala’s departure.

However, that is yet to happen, with the club’s three summer arrivals so far being Niall Ennis from Plymouth Argyle, Arnor Sigurdsson, and Sondre Tronstad.

These fresh additions will have had an impact on the club’s wage bill and average player salary at the club, but that could change yet again if the club is forced to sell players or is able to bring more players through the door.

What is the estimated average weekly wage of a Blackburn Rovers player in the 23/24 squad?

According to Capology, they have estimated that Blackburn’s average weekly wage for a player in the 23/24 squad is £5,322, with the club paying £133,038 per week in wages.

On average, Capology also estimates that a player at Ewood Park is paid £276,720 a year, with the club spending £6,918,000 a year on wages.

What was the estimated average weekly wage of a Blackburn player in the 22/23 squad?

Last season, a player’s wage at Ewood Park was on average higher than what it currently is now. According to Capology, they estimated that a player at Blackburn was on a weekly wage of £6,783, with the club spending £189, 923 on wages a week.

While a player was averaging £352,714 a year at Blackburn, with the club spending a lot more on wages in a year, £9,876,000, as estimated by Capology.

Who is the highest earner at Blackburn Rovers in the 23/24 squad?

Blackburn’s highest wage is £16,923, and that is for defender Dominic Hyam, who only joined the club from Coventry City last summer.

Rovers have five players who are either on £10,000 or above, and that includes Hyam, which, for a Championship side is very surprising, but the club did lose some key players in this summer, who no doubt were on big money.