Birmingham City have spent the past couple of years utilising the loan market quite heavily, presumably to keep costs down as they look to abide by the EFL's financial rules.

They know just how costly it could be if they breach these rules, with the likes of Derby County and Reading receiving points deductions in recent reasons for this.

The Royals were also forced to abide by a very strict business plan and are still operating under some restrictions, something Blues will be keen to avoid as they look to transform themselves from a bottom-half table team to a side that can compete at the top end of the Championship.

Birmingham City receive financial boosts

Thankfully for Birmingham, they have generated a decent amount of income this summer, receiving a windfall from Jude Bellingham's sale to Real Madrid and cashing in on Jobe Bellingham and Tahith Chong.

Many supporters wouldn't have wanted to see the latter two depart, with Bellingham likely to be a real star in the future and Chong also having plenty of potential.

But the money generated from these sales has probably been used to fund some of their summer signings and it may even help to bring further additions in before the window closes.

John Eustace's side could definitely benefit from further additions to their central defence, full-back, central midfield and forward departments - and some of the money made from sales could help them to pay the wages of loan signings if they decide to utilise the loan market between now and the end of the window.

Speaking of salaries, Blues will need to wage bill down in their quest to abide by financial fair play rules and with that, remain free of restrictions.

Below, we take a look at the estimated average weekly wage of a Birmingham player in the 2023/24 squad. Please note it's just an estimate!

What is the estimated average weekly wage of a Birmingham City player in the 2023/24 squad?

According to Capology, the estimated average weekly wage of a Birmingham player is £6,798 per week, which isn't a terrible total at all.

In fact, it wouldn't be a surprise if many other teams in the division have a higher wage average than the Midlands club, especially those that have just come down from the Premier League.

Even Ipswich Town, who have just been promoted from League One, are paying just over £1,000 less per week than Eustace's side and Sheffield Wednesday's average is much higher (£10,968).

Blues may have had ownership problems but in terms of wages, they may not be in bad shape and that can only benefit their new owners.

Who is currently earning the highest estimated average weekly wage at Birmingham City?

Capology believes this title goes to Krystian Bielik, who is on an estimated average weekly wage of £20,000.

He may not have been on a shabby salary whilst he was at Derby County considering he was signed by the Rams well before they went into administration.

He was also a very promising player at the time and hadn't had the serious knee injuries he sustained during his time at Pride Park.

Playing for Poland at a senior international level and still a decent player despite his injury troubles, he may not have been prepared to take too much of a wage cut.

However, it would be difficult to see Blues paying him too much considering they need to stay within financial rules.