Highlights Cardiff City's clean sheet against Stoke City earned them their third consecutive clean sheet and kept them just outside the Championship play-off places.

Under the management of Erol Bulut, Cardiff City has been transformed and has recruited previously unheralded players who have made huge impacts, such as Greek internationals Manolis Siopis and Dimitrios Goutas.

Dimitrios Goutas, a 29-year-old Greek international center back, has been a mainstay in Cardiff City's defense, starting in all of their games this season. He has been strong defensively, scoring two goals, and has a two-year contract with the club.

Cardiff City picked up their third consecutive clean sheet in their 0-0 draw with Stoke on Saturday.

The result left the Bluebirds just outside the Championship play-off places as they find themselves in 7th place, just one place and one point outside the top six.

After narrowly avoiding relegation to League One last season thanks to Reading's point deduction, the side from the Welsh capital have been transformed under the stewardship of Erol Bulut.

Bulut, who previously took charge of Turkish sides such as Fenerbaçhe and Gazientep has used his knowledge of the Turkish and wider European markets to recruit previously unheralded players on these shores.

The likes of Greek internationals Manolis Siopis and Dimitrios Goutas have both made huge impacts at the Cardiff City Stadium, with the latter not only proving to be a defensive rock, but a genuine goal-scoring threat too.

Who is Dimitrios Goutas?

Dimitrios Goutas is a 29-year-old Greek international centre back who joined Cardiff in July 2023 after leaving Turkish Süper Lig club, Sivasspor.

Born in Kavala, Greece, Goutas began his football career at Xanthi where he had his first taste of first-team football. After impressing at Xanthi, Goutas made the move to Greek giants Olympiacos in the summer of 2015.

However, Goutas found game time hard to come by at Olympiacos and was loaned back to former club Xanthi for the second half of the 2015/16 campaign.

The following season, Goutas was loaned to K.V. Kortrijk in Belgium before spending the following campaign on loan at fellow Belgian club, Sint-Truidense.

The 2018/19 campaign saw Goutas join Polish outfit Lech Poznan on a season-long loan before he left Olympiacos permanently in the summer of 2019.

From there, Goutas joined Greek Super League side Atromitos where he remained for two seasons. Goutas then joined Turkish side Sivasspor on a free transfer where his performances in the Turkish Süper Lig and UEFA Europa Conference League saw him called up to the Greek national team. Goutas departed Turkey for south Wales this summer.

Goutas has made three appearances for Greece after making his debut in November 2021.

How is Goutas performing at Cardiff City?

Goutas has started all fifteen of Cardiff City's Championship games this season, and is clearly well thought of by Erol Bulut who worked hard to bring him to south Wales.

As a mainstay in Cardiff's defence, Goutas and his defensive partners have kept six clean sheets in the Championship so far and have conceded just the one goal in Cardiff's previous four games.

Not only has Goutas built a reputation for being strong defensively, but the Greek international is also proving a threat at the other end of the pitch. Goutas has scored twice this season for Cardiff in wins against Coventry and Huddersfield, and was unlucky not to have a third goal to his name after seeing a goal at Blackburn Rovers controversially disallowed last month.

At 6'2, Goutas is physical, strong and good in the air - his two goals this season an example of this.

As well as being strong physically, Goutas possesses the attributes of a modern-day centre back and is capable with the ball at his feet. Goutas has an 83% passing success rate over the course of the season according to Sofascore.

Goutas can also do the dirty work too - He averages 2.3 interceptions per game and 4.5 clearances. He's committed no errors leading to goals, shots or penalties and has won 61% of all duals. He's been a rock at the back for Cardiff City and is slowly becoming a fans favourite.

How long is Goutas' contract at Cardiff City?

The Greek international signed a two-year deal at the Cardiff City Stadium meaning his contract will expire at the end of the 2024/25 season.

If Goutas continues his current form then the former Olympiacos man won't be shy of admirers from both in England and on the continent.

If the Bluebirds are to continue their impressive form this season Goutas will have to continue his strong performances both at the back and as a goal-scoring threat.