The English defender who can save Birmingham City a lot of money: Comment

It is likely to be a rather busy summer for Pep Clotet at Birmingham City, where the Spaniard will undoubtedly be looking to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Blues have endured another mixed season in the Sky Bet Championship, but they have really improved and turned a corner under Clotet since the turn of the year.

The West Midlands club were unbeaten in 13 Championship matches before their home defeat to Reading in the early stages of March – a run of form that shouldn’t be looked down upon at all.

Of course, the future of the current campaign is up in the air, and football will only be resumed once people’s livelihoods are no longer at risk due to the spread of coronavirus.

Whenever matches are resumed, Blues will be looking to end their season on a positive note. They currently sit 16th in the league standings, eight points clear of the relegation zone and nine points adrift of the top-six.

Then, the priority will be to cast eyes on a potential replacement for Jude Bellingham, who looks destined for a summer exit amid reported interest from the likes of Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

The midfielder has been a regular for Blues this term, and having played so many games, a new midfielder will need to be brought in to replace him.

Elsewhere, the likes of Lukas Jutkiewicz and Kristian Pedersen are likely to attract interest, with the latter producing several impressive performances for Clotet’s side at left-back.

But, if Pedersen were to move on at any point, then there would be no need for Blues to spend big on a player. They need to be smart with their recruitment, having encountered financial problems with the EFL in the past.

Blues currently have Steve Seddon out on loan – the 22-year-old has endured temporary spells away from St. Andrew’s over the past two seasons, and is now plying his trade on loan at Portsmouth.

The left-back has made 22 appearances in all competitions for Pompey, chipping in with one goal and an impressive seven assists for Kenny Jackett’s side this term.

After spending time on loan in both League Two and now League One, Seddon will be confident of breaking into Blues’ first-team next season, having made only five first-team appearances for the club thus far.

An attacking, creative full-back, Seddon operated as a wing-back during his time at AFC Wimbledon in the second-half of last season, scoring crucial goals against Luton and Doncaster as they staved off the threat of relegation.

With seven assists to his name this term, Seddon is clearly a threat going forward, and if he can cope with the quality of the Championship he could be a really good player for Birmingham.

He could save the club a lot of money in the long run, and is just another example of their impressive youth academy.