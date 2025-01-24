Queens Park Rangers host Sheffield Wednesday at Loftus Road in the Championship on Saturday.

It is an important game in the race for the play-offs in the second tier, with both sides level on points and four points adrift of Blackburn Rovers in sixth place.

Rangers currently sit 10th in the Championship, having won each of their last four league games, so Marti Cifuentes will be hoping his side can continue their good form and close the gap to the top six.

The Owls find themselves one place below the Rs in 11th, and Danny Rohl will be looking to end a run of four games without a win in all competitions in West London.

Both sides have injury concerns ahead of the game, which could of course play a part in the outcome, so let's take a look at which players might be ruled out of the clash at Loftus Road.

Steve Cook

QPR defender Steve Cook has been ruled out with a foot injury since being withdrawn in the first half during the win against Preston North End last month.

The club stated at the time that it would be difficult to put a timescale on any potential return, but with the 33-year-old yet to return to action, he is a doubt for Saturday.

Zan Celar

Rangers striker Zan Celar, who cost the R's £1.7m in the summer, has been sidelined ever since tearing his hamstring against Norwich City in December.

The Slovenian, who has scored twice for the club, has not featured since.

Karamoko Dembele

QPR forward Karamoko Dembele has not featured for the Hoops since undergoing knee surgery in November.

The 21-year-old is not expected to return until February.

Lucas Andersen

Danish midfielder Lucas Andersen was substituted with a calf injury during the 1-1 draw against Norwich in the final game of 2024.

The 30-year-old has not featured for QPR since, so he remains a doubt for the game on Saturday.

Jake Clarke-Salter

QPR confirmed that Jake Clarke-Salter did not travel with the squad for the trip to Hull City in midweek after he picked up a hip injury on Monday.

Jake Clarke-Salter's stats for QPR (Transfermarkt) Appearances Yellow cards Minutes played 63 8 4,777

Therefore, the 27-year-old is another player who is a doubt for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

Dominic Iorfa

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa is set to be ruled out for up to two months with a muscle injury he picked up against Millwall earlier this month.

The 29-year-old has made 16 appearances in the Championship for the Owls this season.

Akin Famewo

Akin Famewo is another defender that Sheffield Wednesday will be without on Saturday, as he continues his recovery from the long-term injury he sustained against Portsmouth in October.

The centre-back started eight games in a row in the Championship prior to picking up his injury at Fratton Park.

Nathaniel Chalobah

Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah made his first appearance of the season for Sheffield Wednesday in December, and he has since featured a further six times in the Championship.

However, the 30-year-old has not been included in either of Danny Rohl's last two matchday squads, having been involved in the previous 10, so there is a risk that he could be ruled out once again.