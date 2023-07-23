Leeds United must do all in their power to retain Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra for next season in the Championship.

Leeds signed Sinisterra last summer from Feyenoord for a reported fee in the region of £20million, as per The Athletic.

He was electric the season before Leeds signed him, earning the UEFA Conference League’s inaugural Young Player of the Season award and lighting up the Eredivisie along the way as well.

He was almost ever present for the Dutch giants, bagging 23 goals and 14 assists in 49 games in all competitions. A haul which Leeds were not perhaps expecting for him to replicate in the Premier League, but Leeds fans had hoped that he would be a regular fixture within the starting XI.

Perhaps if he had, the Whites would have staved off relegation, with Sinisterra notching seven goals and one assist from 22 games in all competitions.

What's the latest on Luis Sinisterra's Leeds United future?

Phil Hay of The Athletic is expecting him to move on this summer, he wrote earlier in the summer: "His obvious talent has been overshadowed by a real struggle to stay fit. When Feyenoord sold him to Leeds last summer, they reckoned the Colombia international would take time to adapt to the physical demands of the Premier League. A total of 13 starts in the division out of 38 says something about the challenge of transition.

"Fully fit, the 24-year-old should be dynamite in the Championship. But unless his injuries are too much of a concern, you suspect someone will try to take him off Leeds’ hands — and that Sinisterra will be off."

Despite that, there have not been many rumoured clubs in for Sinisterra, and he played in, and started, the pre-season game against Manchester United in Oslo last week.

He looked sharp and impressed against Leeds' bitter rivals, with many Leeds fans on social media hoping that there is a chance he could be retained ahead of the upcoming Championship season.

Should Leeds keep Sinisterra?

Realistically, the Whites should be doing everything in their power to keep the Colombian international, as he is probably the best player from a technical point of view.

Of course, there are issues with his fitness, and there had been for much of the previous campaign, too, when initially, Sinisterra found himself out of the team or on the bench due to having his pre-season cut short by injury, but quickly bagged three magnificent goals in three starts against Barnsley, Everton, and Brentford at the beginning of 2022/23.

With Raphinha leaving there were rightly some concerns over creativity, pace, dynamism, and end product in the final third, which Sinisterra brings in bundles. His quick, direct dribbling meant comparisons were rightly made between the pair.

Their playing style suggests Leeds signed fairly close to a left-sided and right-footed version of the Brazilian winger, who left for Barcelona. If he can stay fit, Sinisterra's impact in the Championship could be akin to Queens Park Rangers' Adel Taraabt, such is his talent level.

During the 2010/11 season, Taraabt scored 19 goals and collected a further 21 assists from 44 Championship games for QPR, in what is widely regarded as the best individual season by a player in Championship history.

Sinisterra's injury record suggests he won't be able to sustain that sort of level in terms of games, but he is a difference-maker in the final third, and they are gold dust at Championship level and can be the differential in terms of points, more so than any other position, as Taraabt proved.

Also, at 24, and with his best years ahead of him, Leeds could be looking at a real bargain still in terms of fee, should they get a season out of him in the Championship in which he explodes back into life.

The form he showed at Feyenoord is still there, and a season of reigniting Sinisterra's career again could turn Leeds a profit in years to come should he explode in a white shirt. He was highlighted as a player with genuine resale value and profitability who has come in as one of Leeds’ best and most dangerous players already.