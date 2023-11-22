Highlights Wrexham's impressive performances have caught the attention of bigger clubs, with Birmingham City reportedly considering a move for Elliot Lee.

As Wrexham aims for higher divisions, they will face challenges in retaining their top players as interest from bigger clubs increases.

The club needs to prepare for the possibility of losing key players and have suitable replacements lined up for continued success in the transfer market.

Wrexham are targeting back-to-back promotions to go from the National League to League One.

Phil Parkinson’s side have received a lot of attention due to their Hollywood owners and the Disney+ docuseries Welcome to Wrexham that has followed.

The Welsh outfit earned an impressive 111 points last year to gain automatic promotion back to the EFL and to beat Notts County to the league title in a close-fought race.

Wrexham are again competing for the automatic promotion places with County, and a host of other clubs, in League Two.

The team has earned an impressive 33 points from their opening 18 games and sit fourth due to an inferior goal difference to the Magpies in third.

What worrying sign should Wrexham not ignore?

But success in football will always have its obvious drawbacks, and Wrexham are starting to receive warning signs of what is about to come their way.

It was reported earlier this month that Birmingham City are weighing up a potential offer for Elliot Lee, with Wayne Rooney looking to bolster his first team squad at St. Andrew’s.

Lee has been exceptional for Wrexham, contributing 10 goals and two assists from their opening 18 games of this season.

The 28-year-old scored 12 goals in the team’s National League triumph last year, playing a key role in their promotion back into the EFL.

While it remains to be seen whether the Championship side will really pursue a move for the Red Dragons’ star, it is a clear warning sign to the League Two club of what could be to come.

With success will come great interest in their top stars, which will be a real headache for owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The ambition of Wrexham is clear, with the Championship and Premier League firmly in their sights over the next several years.

But a big stumbling block towards that goal will be what happens in the transfer market.

Wrexham’s recruitment in the National League and League Two has been impressive, but they are effectively a big fish in a small pond at that level.

So far under their new owners, they have been top of the food chain in terms of transfers but they will likely have to get used to seeing their best players pinched from time to time.

Key to success in the EFL is preparing for such an eventuality and having the right replacements either lined up or in-house already.

Sometimes knowing when to swallow your pride, allow a top player to leave and reinvest the cash is important and Wrexham need to ensure they're ready to do that.

What next for Wrexham?

The obvious immediate goal is still just promotion to League One, and Wrexham won’t lose sight of that given how fierce competition for a top three spot has been so far this season.

But they should also be thinking and planning for the transfer windows ahead with the goal of reaching the Championship in mind.

Losing top players like Lee would be a real blow to that ambition, and that he is being linked with a move to the second tier is indicative of what lies ahead.

Their bigger profile will only put even more eyeballs on their best players from bigger clubs.

The likes of Thomas O’Connor and James Jones could similarly attract attention in the near future.

The reality of life in the EFL is starting to sink in, highlighting the size of the mountain Wrexham are looking to climb