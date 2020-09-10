The early QPR team news ahead of their clash with Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers are looking to get themselves a good start this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they take on promotion-hopefuls Nottingham Forest.

The R’s have certainly had a busy summer transfer window with plenty of comings and goings and it’s going to be interesting to see what side Mark Warburton fields for the first league game of the new campaign.

Heading into the weekend, then, we’re taking a look at some of the latest team news surrounding the men from W12.

First of all, in terms of injury news, Yoann Barbet, Geoff Cameron and George Thomas should all be in contention to make the matchday squad after recovering from recent knocks.

Thomas is a new signing, of course, and will be eager to show what he can do if handed the chance whilst Cameron and Barbet’s experience could be key this season as the Hoops look to be tighter defensively than they have in recent years.

Bright Osayi-Samuel remains the topic of speculation right now but could well feature as the R’s look to get as much as they can out of him before he potentially leaves in the coming weeks, whilst we saw Tom Carroll make his competitive debut in his second spell at the club last weekend against Plymouth, and he could stay in midfield.

Osman Kakay appears to be keeping Todd Kane out at right-back for now whilst Joe Lumley could be between the sticks ahead of Liam Kelly.

Finally, in terms of international duty, Lyndon Dykes is back after being away with Scotland for the Nations League and he’ll be looking to challenge for a start, with Aramide Oteh leading the line against Plymouth and in recent friendlies.

Quiz: What club did QPR sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 Mauricio Isla joined on loan from which club? Lazio Inter Milan Juventus Fiorentina