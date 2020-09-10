The early Nottingham Forest team news ahead of QPR clash

Nottingham Forest begin their 2020/21 Championship campaign with a trip to West London this weekend, as Sabri Lamouchi’s side prepare to face QPR on Saturday.

Forest will be hoping to put last weekend’s Carabao Cup defeat to Barnsley behind them and start their season on a positive note this weekend.

After producing a lacklustre performance last weekend, Sabri Lamouchi will be urging his side to improve and produce a much better display against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Fouad Bachirou and Tyler Blackett both started for Forest last week to make their debuts for the club, with Lyle Taylor and Luke Freeman also coming on as substitutes.

All eyes will be on Lamouchi’s starting line-up this weekend, but who is fit and available for the trip to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium?

One player who is definitely unavailable for this weekend’s clash is Tiago Silva, with Lamouchi confirming that the midfielder will be out injured until the end of September last week.

Elsewhere, Samba Sow “should” be fit for the weekend’s trip to QPR – the midfielder has been unlucky with injuries since joining the Reds, featuring only 20 times last season.

Lamouchi is also hopeful that Joe Lolley and Joe Worrall will be available for the Reds after both missed the trip to Oakwell last Saturday.

Sow, Lolley and Worrall were three key players for Forest last season, and they will be hoping to back up to full fitness ahead of the beginning of the league campaign.