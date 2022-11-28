“The Eagles will look towards the Championship” – Sheffield Wednesday linked with Crystal Palace deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei.

That’s according to journalist Alan Nixon, who has claimed they’re one of the sides interested alongside Crystal Palace and Derby County.

But would he be a good signing for the League One club? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Given the recent deployment of a back four at times by Darren Moore, Ebiowei would certainly be a good addition for Sheffield Wednesday.

But, are Crystal Palace going to see dropping down to League One as good for his development when he was playing Championship football last season? I’m not convinced.

Instead, I think the Eagles will look towards the Championship if they are to offload Ebiowei temporarily.

There have been reports Hull City are interested, and seeing Ebiowei link up with former Derby assistant Liam Rosenior, whom Ebiowei worked under last season, could make sense.

Ned Holmes

This would be some signing from a Sheffield Wednesday perspective.

You can understand why Darren Moore is keen to add some more quality to his squad in January as the Owls chase the top two in League One – Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle.

Malcolm Ebiowei dazzled at times in the Championship last season and he’s been deemed good enough to feature as a sub in the Premier League this term so stepping into League One may allow him to properly flourish.

Regular football could be the best thing for him right now and Patrick Vieira and co. may just want to see how he fairs down in the third tier for the second half of the season, where he should get plenty of opportunities.

It could be a move that works well for all parties.

Billy Mulley

I don’t really see why Sheffield Wednesday would be interested in Malcolm Ebiowei with January just around the corner.

Of course, the young winger is an exciting prospect who would add value and attacking threat at Hillsborough as they chase down promotion but I do not see him playing enough minutes to justify a move to Yorkshire.

The competition levels within the current Sheffield Wednesday squad is extremely high, especially in attacking areas.

Crystal Palace will likely be wanting to find a Championship club for the young winger, although if game time cannot be promised in the second tier, that is perhaps when a League One move would come to fruition.