Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson believes Leeds United need an overhaul of their dressing room this summer, starting with Danish international Rasmus Kristensen heading for the exit door.

Fabrizio Romano reported recently that the 25-year-old has agreed personal terms with AS Roma and that a deal with the Serie A side is advancing.

Leeds paid a reported £10 million to sign the former Red Bull Salzburg full-back, but he is said to be linked with a loan move currently to the Italian giants.

Kristensen is one of a number of senior players in the Whites' squad that are not going to be playing second tier football next season, likely to be subject to strong interest, especially for those with pedigree at international level, such as the Danish international.

The impact of relegation is not only one that carries financial significance for the West Yorkshire outfit, but also one that will seriously dismantle the playing squad as well, with plenty of work behind the scenes still to be resolved for Leeds' new majority owners 49ers Enterprises this summer.

What have the pundits said about Leeds' squad for 2023/24?

Paul Robinson believes Leeds are in a tricky situation regarding Kristensen's future, but also thinks that the squad needs a fresh start this summer in general.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Robinson said: "Obviously it was a big outlay and with Leeds not in the Premier League, their bargaining power is not particularly strong.

"There definitely needs to be a clearout – a changing of the guard. The dressing room needs – to an extent – an overhaul.

"With Kristensen and with others, they will be very unlikely to recoup what they’ve paid. When you’re in the Premier League you’re paying Premier League prices, when you fall out of it, people come shopping in the Championship for your top-flight players."

Leeds United 2023/24

The squad does need a major overhaul, which is why some fans are frustrated at the lack of urgency to appoint a new manager and begin work on the recruitment side.

A number of players will depart and others will come in, but the Whites need to do more on that front, with only Tyler Roberts and Alfie McCalmont so far departing the club for a fee.

Leeds have the potential to be a force next season in the second tier, but with the state of the squad currently, it is hard to place them that high and back them for automatic promotion.