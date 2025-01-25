Summary Luton Town seek to solidify their Championship status under new manager Matt Bloomfield.

Signing players like Naismith & Ouma could help avoid back-to-back relegations.

The addition of Richard Kone could bolster the squad, but getting him may be challenging.

Luton Town have found themselves in an unexpected relegation battle this season. They are looking to solidify their Championship status under Matt Bloomfield, following the sacking of Rob Edwards.

The Hatters have already added Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones to their squad this January and will be looking to do more business now they've appointed a new manager. Whilst Luton's position may have come as a surprise at the start of the season, they must accept the reality of their relegation scrap and ensure they avoid back-to-back relegations.

Luton Town before Matt Bloomfield's appointment (BBC Sport) Played Won Drawn Lost Goals scored Goals conceded Points 26 7 4 15 27 44 25

One of the early favourites to return to the Premier League, Town struggled under Rob Edwards and could not consistently perform. This ultimately led to the tough decision to sack the Welshman in early January, which paved the way for the manager of high-flying Wycombe Wanderers to take over the dugout at Kenilworth Road.

Bloomfield must now ensure that he can keep the ex-Premier League outfit in the second tier before any thoughts of promotion creep into his mind. It will be a tall order for the 40-year-old to get a tune out of the underperforming squad. Still, his record at Adams Park will certainly have fans optimistic he can. With the top priority being survival, we looked at what Luton's dream starting XI could look like come February 4th.

For this article, we have assembled a squad in Bloomfield's preferred 4-1-4-1 formation, which brought him success at Wycombe.

GK: Thomas Kaminski

Thomas Kaminski has been a solid option for Luton since he arrived from Blackburn Rovers in 2023. The Belgian impressed in the Premier League last season with his shot-stopping abilities, pulling off some crucial saves to almost keep the Hatters in the top flight.

As the saying goes, if it isn't broken - don't fix it, which is certainly the case here. The 32-year-old has proven to be a top goalkeeper at Championship level, but a leaky defence hasn't helped him out this season.

RB: Daiki Hashioka

After signing for the club at the end of the last winter transfer window, Daiki Hashioka has endured a bit of a baptism of fire into English football. Injuries have kept him from featuring in the majority of Luton's matches so far, but now he's returned to fitness, he could be an important option at full-back.

The Japanese defender struggled to adapt to the Premier League, but with Bloomfield's preferred system using a flat-back four, the 25-year-old could thrive.

CB: Mark McGuinness

Mark McGuinness joined the Bedfordshire side from Cardiff City in the summer and has been a firm fixture in the starting XI ever since. Whilst Luton fans may feel they overpaid slightly for his services, he's proven to be a solid signing thus far.

The 24-year-old fits the bill for a centre-back in Bloomfield's preferred system - strong, powerful in the air, and capable of playing out from the back.

CB: Kal Naismith

Whilst this article is meant to signify a dream scenario in January for Luton, realistic targets must also be taken into consideration, in line with where the Hatters are in the league table. A move to bring Kal Naismith back to Kenilworth Road would be a smart piece of business.

The defender has featured sporadically for Bristol City and doesn’t look to be in Liam Manning’s plans. With Luton short of options at the back due to an injury to Teden Mengi, adding an experienced head such as Naismith, who already knows the environment, could be crucial in steering away from the relegation zone.

LB: Alfie Doughty

A massive boost for Bloomfield looks to be the return of Alfie Doughty, who has missed a large chunk of the season due to an ankle injury he sustained in early November.

Now the full-back looks to be returning to fitness, his reintroduction could be as good as a new signing. Dan Harvie thrived as an attacking full-back under Bloomfield at Wycombe, so the new gaffer will be hoping he has the same with Doughty.

DM: Paris Maghoma

A key component in a Bloomfield side is the holding midfielder - Aaron Morley’s ability to sit deep and find the next pass forward as an example. Unfortunately, he couldn’t bring the 24-year-old with him, as Morley has already played for two clubs this season, meaning he would be ineligible to play for another.

Instead, Town should look to out-of-favour Brentford midfielder Paris Maghoma. The ex-Bolton man excelled on loan with the Trotters last term, keeping Morley out of Ian Evatt’s squad last season and isn’t featuring regularly at the GTech Community Stadium. A short-term loan deal could be a great option for all parties.

CM: Tom Krauß

Despite his side's struggles this season, Mainz loanee Tom Krauß has been one of the brighter sparks in the side.

With a handful of goal contributions, the midfielder offers a good attacking outlet that could see him play a similar role to what Cameron Humphreys did at Wycombe under the new Luton boss.

CM: Timothy Ouma

Luton have been linked with a move for Elfsborg midfielder Timothy Ouma this window, but are facing plenty of competition for his services.

The 20-year-old has played Europa League football this season and could bring some much-needed energy and tenacity to Bloomfield's midfield.

RM: Harvey Knibbs

Harvey Knibbs has been linked with a move away from Reading this month. The League One club have still not found a buyer to finally end Dai Yongge’s tenure as owner. This has left the Royals potentially under siege from Championship clubs for their prized assets.

The winger has been in fine form for the Ding and the Hatters should capitalise on this to bring Knibbs to Kenilworth Road. It would be an exciting move for all involved, allowing the 25-year-old to test himself at the next level.

LM: Isaiah Jones

New January addition Jones looked lively on his league debut against Preston North End, leaving fans optimistic about what he can bring to Bedfordshire.

The signing looks to be a shrewd pick-up by the Hatters, as the 25-year-old scored eight goals in 35 appearances for Middlesbrough last season, which will hopefully bring some much-needed goals to the wide areas for Luton.

ST: Richard Kone

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

Even before Bloomfield's appointment, the Hatters were linked with a swoop for Wycombe star Richard Kone this January. The 21-year-old has burst onto the scene this season, having been playing non-league football just 13 months ago.

Whilst this would be a dream signing for Luton, it seems unlikely that the Chairboys will allow anyone else to depart Adams Park this January, unless silly money is put on the table. Town are lacking a prolific goalscorer, so they'll likely be at least eyeing the Ivorian.