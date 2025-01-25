Blackburn Rovers may be hoping to continue adding to their squad before the January transfer window closes.

Dion Sanderson and Adam Forshaw are among Rovers' additions during this window - and both players could contribute a fair amount between now and the end of the season - as the Lancashire side look to secure a top-six place at the end of the season.

John Eustace has done a good job so far, but there may be work to be done both on and off the pitch to ensure they are well-equipped to deal with the challenges that will face them during the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

And with some potential future transfers in mind, we take a look at an ideal starting lineup that Eustace may be keen to put out after the January window closes.

GK: Aynsley Pears

Aynsley Pears has been a fairly solid shot-stopper for Rovers - and should continue to take his starting spot between the sticks.

However, he will know that his starting spot isn't guaranteed for the long term, and he will need to perform well consistently to win as much game time as possible as Ewood Park.

LB: Owen Beck

Loanee Owen Beck has done a fairly good job since his summer move - and is a good option to have at left-back to compete with Harry Pickering.

Pickering is currently on the sidelines, so Beck may remain a key starter once the window closes, on the condition that he doesn't pick up an injury of his own.

Both the club and the player will be hoping that he can thrive in Lancashire between now and the end of the season.

CB: Danny Batth

Danny Batth may be in his mid-thirties now, but he is still performing exceptionally well and should remain in the club's starting lineup for the foreseeable future.

His performances don't come as a major surprise, considering he was massively important for Sunderland during his time at the Stadium of Light.

Criminally underused at Norwich City, Batth will be pleased that he's managing to secure a decent amount of game time under his belt now.

CB: Dom Hyam

Dom Hyam has been one of the first names on the teamsheet throughout the season - and he could be a real asset along with centre-back partner Batth for the remainder of the campaign.

Contributing to Rovers' success, Eustace will be keen to see the defender remain fit and healthy during the final months of the season.

RB: Callum Brittain

This is a fairly easy choice.

Callum Brittain is a great natural option to have at right-back - and he's someone who can contribute in both the attacking and defensive thirds.

Grabbing a few assists this season already, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him add to this tally in the coming months.

CM: Lewis Travis

The absence of Lewis Travis has reinforced his importance in the team - and Eustace will be keen to have the midfielder back as quickly as possible.

Clearly, he's someone who should be starting most weeks, and it would be majorly helpful for Rovers in their promotion quest if he returns fairly quickly.

CM: Lewis O'Brien

Lewis O'Brien is attracting interest from Blackburn, according to Alan Nixon.

However, the same journalist has revealed that Hull City are also keen on the midfielder and FLW understand Burnley are interested too, so it will be interesting to see how this saga unfolds.

Rovers should try and win the race for O'Brien though, considering he is such a technically gifted player and can make a real difference in the middle of the park.

His presence could help to alter the course of Rovers' season - and he would definitely start if he made the move to Ewood Park.

LW: Jeffrey Schlupp

Jeffrey Schlupp has been heavily linked with a move away from Crystal Palace in recent weeks.

Blackburn are one team thought to be interested in a move for the wide player, who can play in a variety of positions.

With the Premier League experience he has in mind, he would be a very shrewd acquisition for Rovers, and he could offer plenty on the left-hand side.

CAM: Todd Cantwell

There have been times when Todd Cantwell has gone missing in games this season.

But like O'Brien, he is a very gifted player who has shown flashes of his potential during the 2024/25 campaign, and should remain in Rovers' first 11 if he can make a real difference in the final third in the coming weeks.

RW: Andreas Weimann

Andreas Weimann is another experienced player that has become key at Ewood Park - and it would be a surprise if he doesn't feature heavily for the remainder of the season, if he can stay fit.

Registering plenty of goal contributions this term and striking at key moments, including against Burnley at Turf Moor earlier this season, he could continue to be an asset for Eustace.

ST: Brandon Thomas-Asante

It feels harsh to leave Makhtar Gueye out of the first 11 - because the work he does off the ball and his assists have been just as important as his goals.

However, he hasn't scored that regularly this season - and could benefit more from coming off the bench in some games.

Someone like Coventry City star Brandon Thomas-Asante, who shone at West Brom and has attracted interest from Rovers, could be a shrewd acquisition.

Brandon Thomas-Asante's time at West Bromwich Albion (All competitions) Appearances 78 Goals 21 Assists 2

Rovers need a prolific scorer - and the Sky Blues' man could be a good fit in Lancashire.