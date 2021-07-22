‘The door is definitely still open’ – Middlesbrough man could be handed fresh chance by Neil Warnock: The verdict

George Harbey

I don’t see why not.

It was only a year ago when Wing was finishing a season where he had just scored seven goals for Boro, chipping in with a few assists from midfield.

He’s obviously fallen out of favour since, but he was a key player for Rotherham towards the end of a season which eventually culminated in relegation for the Millers.

Wing is a midfielder who is good on the ball and can clearly add a goal threat from midfield, and I think there are far worse players out there.

Neil Warnock is also clearly keen to reshape his midfield with Matt Crooks set to arrive, but having missed out on Pelly Ruddock and George Saville going to Millwall, Wing should be given a reprieve.

Adam Jones

The door is definitely still open for him.

Lewis Wing may not start for Middlesbrough but if they want to finish in the top half again, strength in depth is key in the Championship and the midfielder would be a solid option to have if injuries and suspensions start to creep in next term.

The additions of Sammy Ameobi, Joe Lumley, Lee Peltier and Uche Ikpeazu are promising, but none will be useful for depth in central midfield to challenge the likes of Jonny Howson and Sam Morsy for a starting spot.

Wing’s ability to player both in a more advanced and defensive position in midfielder will also serve him well in terms of maximising his playing minutes and allowing manager Neil Warnock to utilise him in different roles.

No one should dismiss the 26-year-old’s contribution to the Teesside club’s cause in the 2019/20 campaign either. He scored seven goals in midfield during that season and this just shows how much of a threat he could be off the bench in a more advanced position if he remains with the club.

Warnock has already spoken about his lack of depth anyway, so when they have a solid second-tier option like Wing on their books, they should look to keep him until he becomes surplus to requirements even with Matt Crooks on the verge of joining the club.

Billy Mulley

I personally think that Lewis Wing is an excellent player, and I have been left rather confused over the last couple of years as to why he has not been given the minutes to prove just how good he is.

He has maybe been a victim of Boro possessing some very handy players in the middle of the park, but I think he now has to get the game time he deserves. Despite Rotherham’s relegation, Wing had a very successful time in Yorkshire, and he was perhaps the club’s most creative spark throughout the season.

Technically speaking, Wing ranks amongst some of the best in the division. He constantly keeps possession ticking over and has the ability to play a killer pass from deep. He also possesses the physicality and desire that is needed to succeed in a Neil Warnock-led side.

With George Saville moving on to pastures new, Wing surely deserves his shot in the centre of midfield. If not, then he deserves a Championship move where he is promised regular game time, as he is a player who can become an excellent player at second tier level.