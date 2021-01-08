‘The disrespect’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react as 29-year-old is linked with City Ground exit

Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa is attracting interest from a number of clubs in League One during the January transfer window according to Football League World’s George Harbey.

Forest boss Chris Hughton has recently revealed that Darikwa’s future is likely to be away from the City Ground, and is keen to find him a new club in the near future.

“We’ve always been open with Tendayi. He’s a really good individual, a good trainer and a good player. But it’s a good while – even before my time – since he’s played.

“If there’s an opportunity to get games elsewhere, then I think that’s an opportunity we would accept and take.”

Darikwa signed for Nottingham Forest back in 2017, but has struggled for game time in the last couple of seasons. The full-back is yet to make an appearance for the Reds first-team this term, which has seen clubs in League One register their interest in landing his signature.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Darikwa being linked with a move to the third-tier of English football.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

He’s better than league one — Sarcastic Forest (@SarcasticForest) January 8, 2021

I'm pleased for him that he has lots of interest but I'm not surprised. At least he will get back to playing football again which is all he wants to do. — Debs🥂💙 (@deblee_smith) January 8, 2021

That's another going/gone…and the end of his forest career — Andrew Chard (@Chardgrills) January 8, 2021

Best rb we have — Samuel (@BowlesSamuel) January 8, 2021

league 1?? the disrespect — Coxy ⚡️ (@coxy17x) January 8, 2021

Our best RB going to league one https://t.co/NdNsTwwlEL pic.twitter.com/URRz2HYhtv — Riley (@RileyNFFC_) January 8, 2021

He was. Whether he is post injury is another matter, poor guy — CB (@Chris78901) January 8, 2021