Highlights Omar Bugiel was the dirtiest player in Sky Bet League Two in the 2022/23 season, receiving 13 yellow cards and one red card while playing for Sutton United.

Ollie Banks received 14 yellow cards in the 2021/22 season while playing for Barrow in League Two. Despite his disciplinary problems, he still played 39 matches and scored nine goals.

Paudie O'Connor was dealt 12 yellow cards and one red card in the 2020/21 League Two season while playing for Bradford City. He won four awards at the end-of-season awards despite missing games due to suspension.

The EFL has been described as the epitome of historic football, a place where hard-hitting challenges are still the norm, despite many modern managers and players looking to evolve from that tag by playing more progressive football.

Yet, in honour of the 'Hard Men' of the division, Football League World has examined which footballer was the dirtiest player in the last 10 years in Sky Bet League Two, based on yellow and red cards.

2022/23: Omar Bugiel – 13 yellow, 1 red

In his last season for Sutton United, Omar Bugiel received the title of dirtiest player in the division for the 2022/23 season.

The striker managed to receive 13 yellows and one red card for the club in League Two. Bugiel was part of the club’s journey from the National League to the Football League during his time there before being released in the summer of 2023.

The striker would only manage six league goals in League Two that season, achieving over twice as many yellow cards than goals in his 35 games.

2021/22: Ollie Banks – 14 yellows, 0 reds

While playing for Barrow in League Two, Ollie Banks received 14 yellows in the 2021/22 season. Despite the suspensions that Banks was dealt for his discipline problems that season, he still featured in 39 matches, scoring nine goals.

This was Bank's final season at Barrow before leaving the club for Chesterfield in the summer of 2022.

Banks helped ensure that Barrow maintained their League Two status as they just avoided relegation to the National League, sitting one place above the relegation zone at the end of the season.

2020/21: Paudie O'Connor – 12 yellows, 1 red

The Irish player was dealt 12 yellows and one red in the 2020/21 League Two season while playing for Bradford City.

Paudie O’Connor won four awards at the Bradford City end-of-season awards, including Player of the Year, despite missing a number of games through suspension.

The defender played 42 games in League Two that campaign as the club failed to achieve its aim of winning promotion to League One, as the sleeping giant looks to re-establish their big club status in England.

2019/20: James Gibbons – 10 yellows, 0 red

James Gibbons would receive 10 yellow cards while playing for his childhood club in League Two during the 2019/20 season.

While at Port Vale in that season, he helped maintain the club’s League Two status, featuring heavily in 32 games.

His manager, John Askey, at the time led criticism of the player for his ability to pick up daft bookings. Yet, in a more positive spin, he scored his first professional goal while at the club that season.

Gibbons is the most disciplined of the players on this list, a contradictory point to the list but commendable when amongst this list.

2018/19: Matt Preston – 12 yellow, 1 red

While playing at Mansfield Town in the 2018/19 season, Matt Preston would become the dirtiest player in League Two as he was dished 12 yellow cards and one red from referees across the campaign.

This was Preston’s second season at the club, but it would be his last. He only featured 22 times across the league campaign as suspensions ruled him out of important matches. Mansfield would survive the cut-short season, one that was decided on points per game, meaning they would still be in the Football League when fans returned to stadiums.

2017/18: James Dunne – 10 yellows, 2 reds

In his first season with Swindon Town, James Dunne would receive 10 yellows and two reds across the League Two campaign. Despite the suspensions, he managed to play 39 fixtures in the league campaign.

The club had three managers throughout the season, with the side finishing ninth that season, a better finish than expected from the start of their campaign.

The club also failed to get a cup run going as Swindon crashed out early in all domestic trophies, including the FA Cup and the League Cup.

2016/17: Harry Pell – 15 yellows, 1 red

He is the player to receive the most cautions on this list, making him the dirtiest player to play in League Two over a season in the last 10 seasons.

Harry Pell managed to achieve this infamous record while playing for Cheltenham Town.

Pell was an integral feature of the club that season, as he played every game he was not suspended, amassing 42 league appearances, accompanied by seven league goals.

The club just about avoided relegation from the Football League, as Cheltenham finished 21st in the division that season.

2015/16: Joss Labadie – 12 yellows, 0 reds

Joss Labadie has always been present in League Two, playing for multiple sides at this level. However, he would earn the title of being the dirtiest player in the 2015/16 season while playing his football at Dagenham and Redbridge.

Labadie received 12 yellows that season, earning suspensions for a number of fixtures that season. This did not help the club in their battle with relegation, as the side dropped to the National League for the next season as they finished 23rd in League Two.

Newport County signed Labadie for this 2016/17 season, ensuring that the player kept playing his football in League Two for another campaign.

2014/15: Andy Sandell – 12 yellows, 1 red

In his last season for Newport County, Andy Sandell earned 12 yellow cards and one red card across the 2014/15 League Two season.

The utility player was an important part of the squad that season, playing 38 fixtures in the league that campaign when he was not suspended due to his ill-discipline.

Sandell left the club in the summer of 2015, after four years at the club, to join Chippenham Town.

Newport County's best ever managers (Ranked)

2013/14: Sammy Moore – 13 yellows, 0 reds

The now-retired midfielder enters our list due to his escapades in the 2013/14 season, as he collected 13 yellow cards in the League Two campaign.

Sammy Moore achieved this undesired record while at AFC Wimbledon, playing 40 games in the league that season and scoring four goals.