Highlights Tom Flanagan holds the title for the dirtiest player in League One in the 2022/23 season, receiving 15 yellows and three reds for Shrewsbury Town.

Ross Sykes was deemed the dirtiest player in the 2021/22 season, receiving 14 yellows and two reds while playing for Accrington Stanley.

Josh Vela earned the title of dirtiest player in the 2020/21 season, accumulating 13 yellows and one red for Shrewsbury Town.

Ensuring that the team keeps eleven players on the pitch and having your key players available for important fixtures is essential to any club looking to achieve their start-of-season ambitions.

However, these following Sky Bet League One players did not help in making sure that this happened, as they received many suspensions through receiving vast amounts of yellow and red cards.

Football League World has investigated which footballer was the dirtiest player in the last 10 years in League One, based on yellow and red cards.

2022/23: Tom Flanagan – 15 yellows, 3 reds

Tom Flanagan joined League One side Shrewsbury Town in January 2022, but it would be the next season of 2022/23 that the defender would earn the unwanted title as the dirtiest footballer in the division.

Flanagan managed to earn 15 yellows and three red cards, a joint record of red cards for a player on this list.

Shrewsbury would have had an average season as the club finished mid-table in League One, while the club also exited the League Cup in the second round, and the Shrews exited the FA Cup in the third round to Burnley.

2021/22: Ross Sykes – 14 yellows, 2 reds

Ross Sykes was playing for Accrington Stanley in the season where he was deemed the dirtiest player in League One, as he received 14 yellows and two reds.

Sykes left the club at the end of the season to join Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. This decision by the player came as the Lancashire club finished 11th in League One, while Union SG are competing in the Belgian top division, fighting regularly to qualify for European competition.

Accrington Stanley missed Sykes in a number of key games due to suspensions, but the defender still managed to play 39 games in League One that campaign.

2020/21: Josh Vela – 13 yellows, 1 red

Another player on the list to receive the title of dirtiest player in League One for a season while playing their football for Shrewsbury.

Josh Vela received 13 yellows and one red in his first season for the club, having joined from Hibernian in the summer of 2020.

Despite missing a number of matches through suspension by picking up all these cards, Vela won both the fan’s and players’ Player of the Year award for the 2020/21 season.

2019/20: Alejandro Rodríguez Gorrín – 11 yellows, 0 reds

Alejandro Rodriguez would earn the unwanted title as he received 11 yellow cards in League One that season; however, this would be the lowest card count that anyone on the list would receive.

The Spanish midfielder signed for Oxford in the summer of 2019, and in his first season at the club, he would receive the mantle of the dirtiest player in the division that season. Rodriguez was an important part of the Oxford United squad that season, as he featured in a total of 31 matches.

2018/19: James Perch – 16 yellows, 1 red

James Perch joined Scunthorpe United in the summer of 2018 on a two-year contract, and in his first season, his ill-discipline would make him part of this list.

Perch would receive 16 yellow cards and one red, the most yellow cards that any player would receive on this list.

The Englishman would miss a number of games through suspension in the League One campaign, a crucial factor in the struggles of the club that season as the Iron would suffer relegation in the 2018/19 season.

2017/18: Matt Crooks – 13 yellows, 3 reds

Another player on the list would receive this award in his first season upon signing for the club.

Matt Crooks joined Northampton Town in the summer of 2017, having only managed three games at his previous club, Rangers.

The midfielder received 13 yellow cards but an impressive three red cards, severely limiting his availability for the club, as he would only feature 30 times in the League One campaign. This did not help in the club’s fight with relegation that season, as they would ultimately drop to League Two for the following campaign.

2016/17: Darren Potter – 13 yellow, 1 red

In his sixth and final season with MK Dons, Darren Potter received 13 yellows and one red card.

The former Irish international featured heavily for the club that season in League One as he played 37 matches, but this would have been hampered due to the suspensions he received for his ill-discipline.

2015/16: Ian Black – 12 yellow, 2 red

Ian Black is another player to join the list while playing for Shrewsbury. The Scottish midfielder managed to accumulate 12 yellow cards and two reds in this season of League One.

Black was a regular in the squad that season, when he wasn’t suspended, helping the club avoid relegation while also reaching the FA Cup fifth round.

The former Scottish international left the club midway through his second season as it was agreed to end his contract mutually, with Black moving to Blackpool for the remainder of the 2016/17 season in what would turn out to be the players last season in professional football.

2014/15: Liam Noble – 13 yellow, 3 red

Liam Noble was applying his trade for Notts County when he earned the unwanted accolade.

Noble would be unable to help the club avoid relegation that season to League Two, missing out on a number of key games in this battle after receiving a number of suspensions due to the 13 yellow cards and three reds.

The Newcastle-born player stuck with the club for their League Two campaign in 2015/16, but he would exit the club at the end of that season to join Hartlepool United.

2013/14: Carl Dickinson – 12 yellow, 1 red

Carl Dickinson received 12 yellow cards and one red card during the 2013/14 season while playing for Port Vale in League One.

Once again on this list, Dickinson achieved this mantle as the dirtiest player in League One for this season, while he played 40 games in their league campaign.

Dickinson would ensure that the club maintained its League One status for the three seasons that he was at the club.