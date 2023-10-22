Highlights Andy Yiadom was the dirtiest player in the Championship in the 2022/23 season, receiving 14 yellows while playing for Reading.

Football is a game full of great skill, ability, and tactics; some of these qualities are more desirable than others. These players become heroes, admired by many fans around the club.

However, there are those players that fans love to hate for the fact that they are ill-disciplined.

Football League World has found out which footballer was the dirtiest player in the last 10 years in the Championship, based on yellow and red cards.

2022/23: Andy Yiadom – 14 yellows, 0 reds

Andy Yiadom would be the least disciplined player in the Championship in the 2022/23 season while playing for Reading, as he received 14 yellows throughout the campaign.

Yiadom was unable to help Reading survive, as the Royals were relegated to League One, particularly due to the heavy cloud over the club around financial problems.

Yiadom joined Reading in July 2018 and became the club’s captain in July 2022.

While at Barnsley, he received his first call-up for Ghana, a nation he represented at the 2017 and 2021 African Cup of Nations.

2021/22: Matt Crooks – 16 yellows, 1 red

Middlesbrough failed to gain promotion to the Premier League this season, with the multiple suspensions of key midfielder Matt Crooks not helping the club achieve their ambitions. Despite the suspensions, Crooks featured 40 times in the Championship, scoring a total of 10 goals.

Crooks received 16 yellows and one red in the campaign. This was an impressive feat for the player to achieve in his first season with the club, having joined Middlesbrough from Rotherham United.

2020/21: Leo Østigård – 12 yellows, 1 red

The Norwegian international received 12 yellows and a single red in the 2020/21 campaign while on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion at Coventry City.

Leo Østigård received his red card in a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers, as he picked up two yellow cards in that game. His time at the club through the season ensured the Sky Blues maintained their Championship status for another season.

Østigård is currently applying his footballing career in Italy, with Napoli having joined in the summer of 2022, helping the club lift their first Serie A since Maradona captained the side to victory in 1990.

2019/20: Lewis Travis – 13 yellows, 0 reds

Lewis Travis has played his entire senior career at Blackburn Rovers, but he has managed to pick up an unwanted record during the 2019/20 season as he was deemed the dirtiest player in the Championship that season.

Travis was appointed club captain in July 2022 as Darragh Lenihan left the club to join Middlesbrough.

During that season, where Travis would receive the greatest number of cards in the Championship, he played a pivotal role for Blackburn in the campaign, as he featured 43 times in the division.

2018/19: Ben Pearson – 14 yellows, 2 reds

The Preston North End midfielder received two red cards and 14 yellows in the 2018/19 season. Ben Pearson had an interview in July 2019 following the season to discuss his disciplinary issues on the pitch, with the midfielder announcing that this has halted his mother's interest in watching his matches.

The club had an average season that campaign, as the Deepdale faithful witnessed their club finish 14th in the Championship and get knocked out of the League Cup and FA Cup at the Third-Round stage in each competition.

2017/18: Ben Pearson – 15 yellows, 1 red

Pearson enters the list for the second time, as he was the dirtiest player in the Championship for the 2017/18 season. He would not receive as many red cards as he would a year later, but he did receive one more yellow card in the campaign prior to 2017/18.

Preston were disappointed with their finish to the season in the Championship as they narrowly missed out on the play-offs by two points, as they crashed out in the League Cup in the first round while they were eliminated in the fourth round in the FA Cup.

2016/17: Ben Pearson – 14 yellows, 0 reds

This is the third and final time that Pearson will enter the list as the player who picked up the most cards in the championship. The Englishman collected 14 yellow cards in the campaign for the Lilywhites.

This was the first season that Pearson would feature for the Lancashire club, with the luck of the club failing as the side could only muster a midtable finish, as Preston sat 11th in the Championship when the season concluded.

The club also won the FA Cup in the Third-Round stage and the League Cup in the fourth round.

Ben Pearson Disciplinary, as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Yellow Cards Red Cards Preston North End 165 59 4 AFC Bournemouth 55 9 - Barnsley 51 14 - Stoke City* 27 13 1 *Stoke City stats up until October 19th 2023

2015/16: Kyle McFadzean – 14 yellows, 1 red

Kyle McFadzean earned 14 yellow cards and one red card in the 2015/16 season as he represented the Milton Keynes Dons. The club would struggle in the Championship that season as MK Dons would get relegated to League One.

The inability of McFadzean to maintain his discipline did not help the club in their struggle to maintain their Championship season.

However, McFadzean did not lose his Championship status as he joined newly promoted Burton Albion in the summer of 2016 for the 2016/17 season.

2014/15: Giuseppe Bellusci – 13 yellows, 2 reds

The Italian received 13 yellow cards and two reds in the 2014/15 season while playing for Leeds United. Giuseppe Bellusci joined Leeds in the summer of 2014 and would receive the unwanted record of being the dirtiest player in the Championship.

Bellusci received his first red card on his debut against Watford at Vicarage Road. His second red card would come against Bournemouth in a 1-0 victory.

2013/14: Paul Robinson – 15 yellows, 0 reds

The defender received 15 yellow cards in the 2013/14 season as he battled in the Championship for Birmingham City.

Paul Robinson joined the club in the summer of 2012, and he would receive this mantle of being the dirtiest player in the Championship in his second season with Birmingham, the club where he would finish his career.