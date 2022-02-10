The dilemmas Tony Mowbray has following Blackburn’s 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest

It was another frustrating night for Blackburn Rovers in their push for promotion from the Championship on Wednesday, as they were beaten 2-0 by Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park.

After missing a big chance to take the lead when John Buckley fired straight at Brice Samba when one on one after Joe Rothwell’s clever free kick after a quater of an hour, Rovers were punished just moments later.

Keinan Davis showed some excellent strength to hold off the attentions of several Blackburn defenders, before playing in James Garner, who kept his composure to curl the ball into the bottom corner and put Forest 1-0 up.

Things would seemingly get worse for Rovers after the break, when captain Darragh Lenihan was sent off for a second yellow card, but that brought something of an extra spark to the host’s performance.

However, it was not enough to find an equaliser, and Forest sealed the win in added time, when Brennan Johnson converted from the penalty spot after Jan Paul van Hecke had brought down substitute Sam Surridge in the area.

That results means that Rovers have now slipped to third in the Championship table, leaving Tony Mowbray with plenty to deal with going forward.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two of the dilemmas facing the Blackburn boss in the wake of that defeat.

A lack of goals

One worrying trend that has developed for Blackburn in the past few weeks, is a struggle to find the back of the net.

Following Forest’s clean sheet on Wednesday night, Mowbray’s side have now scored just twice in their last seven games, and have missed big chances to get on the on the scoresheet in defeats to Swansea and Forest in their last two games, with it something of a mystery as to how John Buckley has not been on the scoresheet in both.

The fact that 20-goal top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz has now scored for Rovers since the turn of the year is another concern.

Indeed, given how many Championship games are being won by the team scoring first this season, which Rovers should have done here, Mowbray’s men need to find their shooting boots quickly, if they are to continue their promotion push.

Avoiding the annual drop in form

For many Blackburn fans, the fear of the saying “same old story” at this time of year, will already be growing quickly.

Rovers have developed something of a tradition for experieincing a dip in form at this time of the season in recent years under Mowbray. Last year they endured a run of one win in 15 after January, while in 2019, there won once in 11 outings after the first month of the year.

That defeat to Forest on Wednesday meanwhile, means that Rovers are now winless in their last three games, and have taken just one point in that time.

It is hard therefore, not to feel like there may be a sense of history repeating itself starting to grow around Ewood Park, and the pressure will be building on Mowbray to stop that sooner rather later, lest the club pass up their best chance to return to the Premier League for quite some time.