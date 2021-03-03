The dilemmas that Xisco Munoz is facing ahead of Watford’s clash against Wycombe tonight at 7pm

Watford will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship, when they return to action on Tuesday evening against Wycombe Wanderers.

Xisco Munoz’s side were beaten 1-0 by promotion-chasing rivals AFC Bournemouth in their last match, and will be eager to get their bid to return to the Premier League back on track at the earliest of opportunities.

The Hornets are currently sat third in the second-tier standings, and will still fancy their chances of winning promotion automatically, with second-placed Brentford just three points clear of Watford.

They’re set to take on a Wycombe side, that have shown improvement in recent months, although Championship survival still looks as though it’ll be a tough ask this term.

The Chairboys are rooted to the bottom of the table, and find themselves 12 points adrift of safety heading into the clash at Vicarage Road on Tuesday evening.

We take a look at some of the potential dilemmas that Watford boss Xisco Munoz is facing ahead of their clash with Wycombe tonight.

Who replaces Joao Pedro?

Pedro has been a regular in the Watford team this season, with the forward making () appearances in total for the Hornets.

But he was sent-off in their last match against AFC Bournemouth, which means that he’ll miss the game with Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday evening.

That means that Xisco Munoz will have to look at which player to bring into the starting XI as his replacement, with the likes of Andre Gray being a potential option to have in attack.

Could Munoz rest some of his key players?

Watford have had a busy schedule like most Championship teams in recent months, and Munoz will be wanting to keep his players injury-free heading into the final few months of this year’s campaign.

For that to happen though, he might be tempted to rest a few of his key players, and use their match against relegation-threatened Wycombe Wanderers as a chance to do just that.

The likes of Ismaila Sarr (pictured above) and Tom Cleverley are just some of the names that have rarely been rested in the 2020/21 season for Watford.

Munoz might have his eye on matches against their promotion rivals, and some might argue that it isn’t worth the risk in playing a full-strength XI against the Chairboys on Tuesday evening.