The dilemmas that Nigel Pearson is facing ahead of Bristol City’s clash against Bournemouth tonight at 7:45pm

Nigel Pearson has had a dream start to life at Bristol City.

He watched from the stands as the Robins beat Middlesbrough 3-1 last week and then saw them come from behind to defeat Swansea City by the same scoreline in what was his first game in charge.

They face a tough test tonight, however, as they welcome a Bournemouth side that beat promotion rivals Watford on the weekend.

The issue at left-back

Injuries have decimated City’s option on the left side of defence, with four players out at the position.

Young centre-back Ryley Towler has done a decent job filling it in recent weeks but was subbed before half-time after a difficult start against the Swans.

Steven Sessegnon seems to be back fit so he could be the man that Pearson turns to but the left flank continues to be an issue that the 57-year-old needs to solve.

It’s been exploited by a number of sides in recent weeks and Bournemouth certainly have the weapons to do just that.

What system to line up in

City swept Boro aside in a 5-3-2 last week but it was after they’d shifted to a 4-3-3 against Swansea that they fought themselves back into the game and then into a winning position on Saturday.

That leaves Pearson with an interesting dilemma. He may feel going back to a 5-3-2 will give him more solidity against a Bournemouth side that have only been outscored by Brentford and Cardiff City in the Championship this term.

On the other hand, going with that system may allow the Cherries to dominate them in the way Swansea did in the first half on Saturday.

It’s a tough call for the new boss.

How to ease the pressure on Dan Bentley

No one deserves more credit for the fact that City came away from the weekend’s game against Swansea with three points than Bentley.

As he has been so often this season, the Robins keeper was superb against Steve Cooper’s side – particularly in the first half when he made a number of excellent saves to keep them in the match.

Pearson will know that he cannot simply expect Bentley to get the team off the hook game after game and against a Bournemouth side with no shortage of attacking talent, he will need to find a way to ease the pressure on the City keeper.

That’s not to say the 27-year-old isn’t capable of producing another impenetrable display but more that it’s simply not sustainable to keep relying on him doing that.