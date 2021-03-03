The dilemmas that Mark Warburton is facing ahead of QPR’s clash against Barnsley tonight at 7pm

Queens Park Rangers host Barnsley this evening in the Sky Bet Championship in what should be an exciting clash at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium.

The Hoops’ fine unbeaten run came to an end at the weekend as Birmingham City came from behind to win 2-1 at St Andrew’s and now they’ll be looking to start a new run of wins.

Here are a couple of dilemmas that Mark Warburton needs to contend with going into this one, then:

Don’t get defensive

During the game against Birmingham, they had a chance to make it 2-0 and kill the game – QPR are a much better team when they are on the front foot.

Mark Warburton has admitted it himself and they’ll need to be positive tonight against a good Barnsley side.

If they get too defensive and hemmed in that will surely only create problems for themselves – they’ve been better at the back with a 3-5-2 but they are a much better side trying to take the game to opponents.

Get the balance right, and QPR can win this game this evening.

Who comes back in?

Warburton made a few changes at the weekend and took a bit of stick for the Ilias Chair decision in particular.

He has since said that given the data available to him from the fitness staff he had to make such calls and we’re bound to see similar again tonight as he manages the R’s’ squad amid an intense run of fixtures.

How many will he recall tonight, meanwhile? It all depends on who has recovered and you would imagine Chair comes back in – it’s time to start spinning plates with squads again.