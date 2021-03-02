The dilemmas that Lee Bowyer is facing ahead of Charlton’s clash against Wigan tonight at 6pm

Charlton Athletic travel to Wigan Athletic this evening in Sky Bet League One as they search desperately for a result to get them back into the play-off mix.

The Addicks have really struggled for form in recent weeks and it is their home results that are particularly alarming.

A trip to Wigan provides a potential respite, then, but the pressure is on Lee Bowyer and these are the dilemmas he faces ahead of tonight’s clash…

A changed side

It didn’t need a body-language expert to work out that Lee Bowyer was unhappy with several players on Saturday afternoon.

He subbed four, regularly berated some from the touchline and then commented about players not being up to scratch after the final whistle.

It’s obvious he is going to make several changes this evening against the Latics – he just needs to make sure they are the right ones to actually get a response.

Weight of expectation and pressure

Bowyer is perhaps now at a crossroads.

Simply, a win is needed tonight and anything less sees him under further pressure and Charlton losing more ground in the top six race.

Wigan have lost their last four at home and have won just once on their own patch in the last 10 matches at the DW Stadium.

They are down the wrong end of the table and have to be beaten if Addicks fans are to be appeased for a little while longer.

That expectancy to win, combined with the pressure building from recent losses at The Valley needs to be dealt with tonight – it remains to be seen if it is.