The dilemmas that Ian Evatt is facing ahead of Bolton Wanderers’ clash against Oldham tonight at 7pm

Bolton Wanderers will be seeking to continue their solid run of form this evening when they travel to Boundary Park to take on a midtable Oldham Athletic side as they search for their sixth win on the spin.

The Trotters have been stern in defence over the last few weeks, keeping clean sheets in each of their last three league outings, perhaps underlining that the players are finally taking Ian Evatt’s advice and methods on board as they push for a play-off spot.

Wins over the likes of Barrow, Scunthorpe and Southend United will have pleased many, however they will have only raised expectations as they push for promotion back to League One at the first attempt.

Another victory on the road could see the Horwich outfit leap up to fifth place in the standings if other results around them go their way in this round of fixtures.

1 of 20 Who did Bolton play on the opening day? Forest Green Rovers Colchester Newport Salford

Here, we take a look at TWO dilemmas that Ian Evatt is facing ahead of Bolton’s trip to Oldham this evening.

Throw Shaun Miller in from the start?

Wanderers could well consider throwing Shaun Miller into the mix from the start against Oldham, with the veteran having made a big impact in the weekend win over Barrow after he came on to score the winner in the 1-0 victory.

The 33-year-old has yet to start a game in the league and could be an option that Evatt may wish to consider this evening as he looks to manage the fitness of Eoin Doyle going forwards.

Doyle has played a part in 28 league games so far this term and could well do with a rest ahead of what is a very demanding fixture schedule for the Trotters over the coming weeks.

Rotation will surely come into play sooner or later because of the factor mentioned above and as a result we could see some changes up top for the play-off chasers.

Delfouneso for Isgrove?

Putting Nathan Delfouneso into the starting eleven against Oldham could also be on the agenda, with the former Aston Villa man having performed well for his side in patches this season.

Assuming that Evatt is going to look to rotate his side over the coming weeks as the embark on a run of three games in seven days, the striker will surely feel that he has a chance of getting a start under his belt.

He offers more of a goalscoring threat than Lloyd Isgrove and would open the door to Wanderers returning to a two up top which they utilised for much of the first half of the campaign.

The added fire power could see them over the line once more in tonight’s game against the Latics and for that reason Evatt may well be facing a dilemma over whether to start the 30-year-old or not.