The dilemmas that Grant McCann is facing ahead of Hull City’s clash against Rochdale tonight at 7pm

Hull City will be heading into tonight’s game against Rochdale brimming with confidence after the Tigers comfortably strolled to a 3-0 win away at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

The win at Plough Lane saw the League One club close in on second place, with just one point now separating the Humberside outfit and Lincoln City as we head into the next round of fixtures.

Josh Magennis, Mallik Wilks and Keane Lewis-Potter all impressed in an attacking trident for McCann’s side at the weekend and will surely be looking to repeat their exploits once more at the KCOM Stadium as lowly Rochdale come to town this evening.

A victory for Hull could see them enter the top two if other results fall in their favour, with the Tigers seeing to hit good form in the run in.

Here, we take a look at the TWO dilemmas that Grant McCann is facing ahead of the Rochdale game.

Magennis or Wilks up top?

One dilemma that the Hull boss faces ahead of tonight’s game is to whether to stick or twist with Magennis up top.

Wilks has sometimes been used as the central striker this term and could well be an option that McCann wishes to consider for tonight’s game given that Rochdale lack a lot of pace along the backline.

Magennis did however prove to be effective against a physical Wimbledon side on Saturday and could well have done enough to keep his place up top once more.

If Wilks does indeed get played through the centre, it could open the door for Gavin Whyte to come in on the right hand side for the Tigers against Dale.

Daniel Crowley or Alfie Jones?

The other dilemma that will need some consideration by McCann is whether to stick with Alfie Jones in midfield or give Daniel Crowley another chance to impress in that position.

A January arrival from Birmingham City on loan, Crowley has been used sparingly by the Tigers so far and has been in and out of the side, making just five starts up to now.

The opportunity to throw the 23-year-old in against one of the league’s worst defences could be too hard to turn down however, with the former Arsenal youngster offering more of an offensive threat than the more defensive minded figure of Jones.

They say you shouldn’t change a winning side but with Rochdale presenting a slightly weaker level of opposition this evening, maybe this change could be considered.