The dilemmas that Darren Moore is facing ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash against Rotherham tonight at 7:45pm

It is a big evening for Darren Moore as he takes charge of his first match as the new manager of Sheffield Wednesday.

Having only arrived at Hillsborough on Monday morning, Moore will welcome neighbours Rotherham United in a real relegation zone battle, with both teams occupying two of the three spots at the bottom of the table.

The 46-year-old hasn’t had long to work with his squad of players, so it will be interesting to see if they have bought into his methods yet – and that’s something we will see the answer to later.

Moore certainly has a lot to ponder though when coming up with a team selection – let’s look at some of the dilemmas he is facing ahead of kick off.

Change the formation?

For the majority of Neil Thompson’s caretaker reign, Wednesday have been using a 3-5-2 formation and it’s garnered some success.

It’s completely different to what Moore is used to playing though, as he has almost exclusively used a 4-2-3-1 formation in his career.

It would be a big change for the Wednesday players to have to get used to – according to transfermarkt the most used formation for them in the Championship this season has been one with three centre-backs (21 games out of 32), but we will see how adaptable the team really are if Moore uses his old faithful.

Another start for Izzy?

You could be forgiven for forgetting that Izzy Brown was on the Owls’ books on a season-long loan from Chelsea – as Wednesday’s multiple managers seemingly forgot about him as well.

The attacking midfielder has been restricted to mainly substitute appearances this season, but the 3-2 weekend loss at Luton saw Brown start in the league for the first time since September.

Brown played well by all accounts and if Moore goes to his usual system, then there’s a role for one player in the ‘number 10’ position to be the creative focal point – and that man could very well be Brown, it’s up to him to take the opportunity with both hands.