The dilemmas that Daniel Farke is facing ahead of Norwich City’s clash against Brentford at 5:30pm

Norwich City face one of their biggest games of the season as they host Brentford on Wednesday evening.

The Canaries are runaway leaders at the top of the Championship but they face stern competition from the Bees who promise to push them all the way until the final stages of the season.

Thomas Frank’s side are the real deal and that’s why the Norfolk side will need to be on their game if they’re to get a positive result from this one.

Here are the dilemmas that Daniel Farke will face against Brentford.

Replacing Todd Cantwell

The midfielder will miss the clash with Brentford with a calf injury.

Cantwell missed the match with Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend but was expected to return in time for this one, however that now won’t happen.

Given the youngster’s integral nature to Daniel Farke’s side it’ll be interesting to see how the Canaries go about replacing such a crucial player.

Silencing Ivan Toney

It’s the task that very few can master.

Norwich City have a good defensive record this season but in Ivan Toney they face a player who could cause them real problems.

If the Canaries are to get a result then it’s essential that Daniel Farke has a plan for him.

Playing to win

It may sound obvious but Norwich City need to decide what they want from this game.

They have a hefty lead on Brentford in the league which means that the focus may be on ensuring that they don’t lose the game.

That said, playing for a draw is always risky.

Daniel Farke has to be careful that he handles the game properly and that will likely mean attacking the game in the way that he usually would as he goes in search of the full three points.