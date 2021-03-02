The dilemmas that Carlos Corberan is facing ahead of Huddersfield Town’s clash against Birmingham tonight at 7pm

Huddersfield Town take on Birmingham City in the Sky Bet Championship this evening, looking to return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats.

Carlos Corberan’s side were well beaten by Preston North End over the weekend and continue to flirt with the possibility of getting sucked further towards the bottom three.

The same can be said of Birmingham. Tonight’s opponents are 21st in the Championship table but they have pieced together two wins in the last three to give themselves a cushion to the relegation zone.

Onto this evening’s clash and looking at the home side, Huddersfield.

They’ve won only once in 2021 and have fallen from a solid position in mid-table to 19th and just seven points outside the bottom three.

Corberan is finding it tough, with injuries pinching and new players not quite settling in as fast as he would’ve liked.

We run you through a couple of the Spaniard’s dilemmas here…

Stearman to start?

The centre-back picked up a hamstring injury in November’s victory over Middlesbrough at the John Smith’s Stadium and has only recently returned to the squad.

Corberan handed him late cameos against Swansea and Preston, whilst Stearman has been working his way back into the head coach’s plans with improving fitness behind the scenes.

In yesterday’s press conference, Corberan gave the impression that the 33-year-old was rapidly coming into contention for a starting berth at the heart of defence. However, he returns to meet stiff competition in terms of numbers.

Richard Keogh has been partnering Naby Sarr, whilst Rarmani Edmonds-Green is another option to Corberan right now.

It is worth noting, though, that when it comes to Stearman, he was involved regularly at the point when Huddersfield were playing well and solid in mid-table.

He might not convince everyone with his performances, but if you think back to October-November time, he was playing well enough in a side that were winning games.

Tonight, Corberan must decide if he is to bring him back in at centre-back in a bid to help Huddersfield rediscover their winning touch.

How to cover Toffolo

Harry Toffolo’s back problem is keeping him out of the side still and he’s not set to return for another month.

Aaron Rowe, Lewis O’Brien, Pipa and Jaden Brown have all had their opportunity to stake a claim for his spot on the left of the side, but Corberan doesn’t feel settled on any of those options.

Rowe thrived as a left wing-back in the win over Swansea, but his inclusion might depend on whether Corberan opts for a 3-4-3 or 4-3-3 system.

Pipa is more comfortable on the right and moving him leaves Huddersfield shy of threat on the opposite flank. As for O’Brien, robbing the midfield of his drive is never a sensible move.

Brown is the most natural option to replace Toffolo, but a lot of question marks have surrounded his recent contributions. He was sent-off against Derby County and only just returns to contention this evening.

When you watch Toffolo, you see Huddersfield’s most consistent performer. You also – probably – see the most consistent left-back in the Championship. Replacing him isn’t easy, as Corberan is finding out.