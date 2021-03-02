The dilemmas that Aitor Karanka is facing ahead of Birmingham City’s clash against Huddersfield tonight at 7pm

Birmingham City face a huge game this evening as they travel to take on fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town.

Two wins in three have seriously lifted the mood for Blues, but they are still just five points clear of the relegation zone, so there’s work to do to ensure another season in the Championship.

Victory this evening would help significantly on that front, not least because Aitor Karanka’s side would leapfrog the Terriers in the tbale.

So, the importance of the fixture is clear, and here we assess some of the dilemmas facing the boss ahead of the trip…

Whether to start Alen Halilovic

Perhaps the biggest decision facing Karanka is whether to start Alen Halilovic.

The ex-Barcelona man scored the winner against QPR last time, so he will be full of confidence going into tonight. Given his undoubted ability, that strike may be the catalyst to get his Blues career going, and now may be the time to give him a run in the team.

Were each of these 20 former Birmingham City players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Matthew Upson Right Left

Is squad rotation needed?

Another issue potentially facing the boss is the hectic schedule his team have had, and what they have coming up.

Obviously, it’s the case for every club in the division, but that doesn’t mean Karanka won’t need to monitor his players. There’s no point in risking anyone, and with Blues having decent depth, he may consider freshening things up.

The likes of Marc Roberts, Yan Valery, Halilovic and Lukas Jutkiewicz could be pushing to start.

Should he go with a more adventurous approach

Generally, Blues have been a side who look to remain solid before countering, which is backed up by the fact they have managed just 25 goals this season.

However, now might be the ideal time to show a bit more attacking ambition from the off, because Huddersfield are on a dismal run and will be low on confidence.

Whether Karanka wants to go with two up top, or just urges the players to start with more urgency, Blues could benefit from a fast start here, and they should be in high spirits after the weekend win.