The dilemmas Steve Morison has following Cardiff City’s excellent win v Peterborough

Cardiff have looked a lot sharper since adding to their squad in the January transfer window and the performances of the side and the results are already stacking up.

After a strong showing against Nottingham Forest, they then followed that up with a superb 4-0 victory over Peterborough. In both of those games, they played much more like a side expecting to be in the top half rather than the bottom.

That will be the aim now then for boss Steve Morison – to ensure that the Bluebirds don’t linger near the relegation spots but instead pull clear and start looking up rather than down in the second half of the campaign.

After such good showings though, there will be certain dilemmas thrown up in terms of team selection and ideas for the boss – and here are some that he’ll have to consider.

Quiz: Did Cardiff City win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 1) Barnsley (A) Win Draw Lose

1. Which striker does Steve Morison start with?

This first one isn’t really a dilemma at all, because it is definitely not bad situation to have. James Collins has shown he can score for the side and so too has Max Watters, although perhaps not as frequently as they would like.

Steve Morison then moved to add Jordan Hugill on loan from Norwich and he has already made a flying start to life in Wales. With two goals in three league games, he looks like a real bargain addition for the club. But Morison didn’t stop there. He also brought in Uche Ikpeazu, who himself has hit the ground running.

The Middlesbrough man has bagged two goals in two games himself – and it appears that both new forwards are both capable of finding the back of the net regularly and both desperate for starting action.

With both strikers already doing well – and with only one or two potential positions available for them to fill in the lineup, who does Morison start with? Does Jordan Hugill continue to start or does Uche Ikpeazu deserve a go from the off going forward because he has only a slightly better record than the former West Brom man?

Add in the fact that they quite like youngster Max Watters – and he won’t fancy being dropped – then it is a real dilemma for the Cardiff boss but a good one at that.

2. Does he throw Rubin Colwill back into the mix?

In that victory over Peterborough, Colwill had to start the game on the bench and watch as his teammates soared to a commanding leads in a superb performance. The Welshman though did manage to get a run out nine minutes from time – and that was all he needed to make an impression, coming off the bench and bagging an assist.

The question then is whether Steve Morison changes a winning lineup and one that fared so well in midweek?

Tommy Doyle, the man that the 19-year-old eventually came on for, played very well himself and even hit the woodwork at one stage. Can the manager really warrant dropping him after such a showing?

Colwill though is a real talent and even bagged against Liverpool in the FA Cup. There is a decision to be made then as to whether to throw him back in or to not tinker with a side that surged to victory against Peterborough.