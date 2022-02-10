The dilemmas Steve Bruce has following West Brom’s 2-0 loss v Sheffield United

Steve Bruce tasted defeat in his first game in charge of West Bromwich Albion as they fell to a 2-0 away defeat to Sheffield United yesterday evening.

His tenure got off to the worst possible start when Billy Sharp’s deflected shot found its way past recalled shot-stopper Sam Johnstone in the 20th minute – and matters were made even worse just over five minutes before half-time when Jake Livermore’s late challenge on Conor Hourihane earned him a red card.

A man down and a goal behind, Bruce’s first half-time team talk had to be nothing short of perfection if he wanted to take anything from the Blades who are currently in a good spell of form under Paul Heckingbottom.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-West Brom players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Jeff Astle More Less

Unfortunately, they were unable to grab that crucial equaliser, with United doubling their advantage in the 80th minute when Sharp added his second of the night to all but secure the three points for the hosts.

This latest result has consigned the Baggies to ninth position in the league, a hugely disappointing situation considering they went unbeaten in their opening ten league games of the 2021/22 campaign and this result will leave plenty of dilemmas for Bruce to contend with.

We list just three of those below…

Who comes in to replace Livermore with limited options?

Some would argue Livermore’s obvious replacement is Jayson Molumby with the latter starting on the bench yesterday evening – but Adam Reach was largely ineffective and in an ideal world – Alex Mowatt may have been pushed into an advanced midfield role with Molumby and Livermore behind him.

Mowatt certainly has the pedigree and attacking threat to play that role after scoring eight times and recording seven assists in 44 league appearances last term for former side Barnsley – but they will probably have to keep him in a deeper role with Molumby alongside him.

A change in system could be in the offing – but this is something Bruce may be reluctant to do so early on in his time at The Hawthorns with the players only just getting used to his existing methods and formation.

Is a change of captain necessary?

This is the second time Livermore has been sent off this season, being dismissed for a needless high foot against Huddersfield Town back in November and letting his team down once again at Bramall Lane.

They may have already been behind at that point – but his sending off all but ended the visitors’ chances of getting back into the game and he should also take accountability for the number of red cards there has been in total for them this term – with the likes of Molumby, Mowatt, Sam Johnstone and Cedric Kipre also receiving their marching orders.

A new leader could be needed to instil discipline and get the club back on track after a poor run of results. Valerien Ismael may have been part of the problem, but some of the players also have to look at themselves and it’s no different in the case of Livermore.

There are plenty of worthy candidates who could take over the captaincy, including Andy Carroll who seems to lead by example and Kyle Bartley who would do a fine job, but it remains to be seen whether their manager makes such a big call so early on in his tenure.

Worth risking O’Shea?

Going forward, it does look as though Bruce will be moving away from utilising three at the back, limiting some centre-back’s game time with the 61-year-old having four to pick from last night.

Kyle Bartley’s return from illness will make that five when he’s discharged from hospital and makes a full recovery – and these alternatives may be needed with both Semi Ajayi and Matt Clarke struggling in South Yorkshire.

O’Shea is one of Albion’s more capable centre-backs and his absence for the majority of the season has been sorely felt – so is it time to risk the Republic of Ireland international and throw him into the starting lineup for Monday’s game against a high-flyer in Blackburn?

Ben Brereton-Diaz is likely to cause all sorts of problems – but will a start come too soon for O’Shea considering he only made his first senior appearance since fracturing his ankle yesterday and only came on for the final few minutes of the match?

That’s something the new boss will have to weigh up.